Robert Irwin Reveals If He's Single and 'Looking' for Love After Xochitl Gomez Dating Rumors

Robert Irwin hopes to dance his way into a lucky woman’s heart. During a Monday, January 19, appearance on Australia’s KIIS FM radio, the 22-year-old revealed where he stands in his dating life. The wildlife conservationist was asked, “On behalf of every single woman under the age of 30, are you single?”

Robert Irwin Gives Rare Relationship Update

Source: MEGA Robert Irwin is single.

“Oh, we’re going straight in for the exclusive. Yes, yes,” Irwin joked, adding he’s “definitely” looking for love. “It’s one of these things where I’m at this point in my life where you sort of, you gotta let it happen, because I’m so here and there and everywhere and 100 miles per hour. I’m open to it.” The recent Dancing With the Stars winner told fans to “watch this space. There’s not much to report at the moment.”

Are Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez Dating?

Source: Disney/Eric McCandless Robert Irwin was rumored to be dating Xochitl Gomez.

Irwin was rumored to be dating Xochitl Gomez after the duo was photographed getting cozy ahead of his DWTS victory in November 2025. The 19-year-old gifted him a large floral bouquet backstage and greeted him with hugs and laughter before his final performances. A source dished to an outlet that the actress also "spent some time backstage" with his family. When Irwin took home the mirrorball with partner Witney Carson, Gomez gushed on Instagram, "I am so incredibly proud of you two! What a season!"

Source: @robertirwinphotography/Instagram Robert Irwin performed a duet with Xochitl Gomez on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Gomez and Irwin performed a duet during the Dancing With the Stars 20th anniversary episode last season. They performed a jive to "Dance With Me Tonight" by Olly Murs that sparked dating buzz due to their palpable chemistry. The Sun previously reported that Robert and Xochitl went on private dinner dates after practicing their dance together. "She's come to rehearsals, they've gone out to eat or went for walks," a source said. "They seem like lifelong best friends, but there is for sure some flirting going on there."

Source: @robertirwinphotography/Instagram Robert Irwin won 'Dancing With the Stars.'