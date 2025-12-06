Is Robert Irwin Dating Xochitl Gomez? A Full Breakdown of Their Relationship After the 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez Were Paired on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Source: Disney/Eric McCandless Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez fueled dating rumors following the 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 finale.

Dating Rumors Surfaced After Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez's 'DWTS' Performance

Source: Disney/Eric McCandless Xochitl Gomez won the 32nd season of the show.

When TMZ asked the Australian hunk about dancing with Gomez on November 13, he said, "Oh my gosh, we had the best time. That dance was so fun." Robert, who noted that his performance was a tribute to his late father, Steve, added, "It was so cool to do two, such distinct dances. Like, one that was really slow and heartfelt. And then the dance with Xochitl, which was just like energy and fun. She's the best, it's been really, really great." Then, on November 16, a source told DeuxMoi that the pair spent time together after rehearsals. "This celebrity animal loving guy on this seasons DWTS was spotted on an Erewhon date with his guest celebrity partner from last week's episode," the source claimed.

Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez 'Privately Met' Before 'DWTS' Finale

Source: Disney/Eric McCandless Robert Irwin also sparked dating rumors with Hailey Bills.

In a video shared by a news outlet, The Baby-Sitter's Club actress was pictured visiting Irwin outside his trailer just hours before the DWTS finale on November 25. They reportedly chatted and hugged when they hung out. After Irwin was named the Season 34 winner, Gomez congratulated him with a hug. Irwin also reportedly told her, "See you soon," as they embraced. The following day, Gomez shared her support for Irwin and Witney Carson on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I am so incredibly proud of you two. What a season!❤️."

Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez Reportedly Went on Secret Dinner Dates

Source: Disney/Eric McCandless Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez were spotted together after rehearsals.

Although neither Irwin nor Gomez has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, The Sun claimed the twosome had reportedly been enjoying secret dinner dates following their performance. "She's come to rehearsals, they've gone out to eat or went for walks," said a tipster. "They seem like lifelong best friends, but there is for sure some flirting going on there."

Xochitl Gomez Revealed Her Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumors With Robert Irwin

Source: MEGA Robert Irwin previously dated Rorie Buckey.