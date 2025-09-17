or
Robert Redford’s Grandkids Honor the Late Actor After His Death With Rare Never-Before-Seen Photos

Source: MEGA; @conorschlosser/Instagram

Robert Redford's loved ones shared rare photos of him after his death.

Sept. 17 2025, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

Robert Redford's memory lives on through his grandchildren, who honored the late actor by uploading new, never-before-seen photos after his death.

“He was larger than life to the world, but to his family, he was simply that…family,” Conor Schlosser — the son of his eldest daughter, Shauna Redford — wrote in a heartfelt tribute posted via Instagram on Tuesday, September 16. “Rest in peace, Grandpa.🐎.”

Robert Redford's Grandchildren Shared Never-Before-Seen Photos

Source: MEGA

Conor Schlosser shared never-before-seen photos of his grandfather.

The carousel of photos began with a throwback shot of the Oscar-winning actor sitting behind a young Conor as they rode a horse together. Conor offered an intimate look at his life with his grandfather, sharing memories of opening gifts, playing golf and enjoying meals together.

“If anyone has a favorite story of him you’d like to share, please send it to me in a private message — I’d love to collect them,” Schlosser added in the caption.

Robert Redford Is Remembered by His Grandchildren

Source: @conorschlosser/Instagram

Many of Robert Redford's grandchildren shared tributes to the late actor.

The daughter of Robert’s late son, James Redford, also shared a heartwarming tribute to her grandfather.

“❤️,” Lena Redford simply wrote as a caption. The photos included a childhood picture of herself with Robert as they rode through the mountains. She also shared several candid moments from her youth, from being on set with the Twilight Zone star to attending fun events together.

Lena’s brother, Dylan Redford, shared his own tribute via his Instagram Stories, writing that Robert was the “best grampa [sic] a grandson could ask for.”

Robert Redford

Robert Redford Died on September 16

Source: @lilredford/Instagram

Lena Redford shared memories with her grandfather, Robert Redford.

“He also made amazing things, helped others make amazing things, and tried to make the world a better place,” he added.

The tributes poured in hours after a representative for Robert announced on September 16 that the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star had passed away.

Redford died in his home, located in the mountains outside of Provo, Utah, in the early morning of September 16, per The New York Times. The Hollywood legend was 89.

A Cause of Death Has Yet to Be Determined

Source: MEGA

Robert Redford's cause of death has yet to be determined.

Although no cause of death was reported, Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, told the outlet that the actor passed away in his sleep.

"Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," Berger said in a statement. "He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."

