Robert Redford Was Married Twice: Meet the Actor’s Wives, Children and Family Before His Death at 89

Oscar-winning actor Robert Redford was known for being a Hollywood heartthrob of the 1970s, but he was married twice before his September 2025 death.

Sept. 16 2025, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

Robert Redford, a Hollywood heartthrob of the 1970s, made his mark in the industry via iconic movies like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men. Fans have been curious about his family life, including his two marriages before his death on Tuesday, September 16.

Who Was Robert Redford’s Wife?

Redford was wed twice during his lifetime. Redford was married to his second wife, Sibylle Szaggars, at the time of his death. Szaggers and Redford were together for 16 years, initially tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hamburg, Germany, in 2009.

Redford was just 21 years old when he married his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, in 1958. The pair divorced in 1985 after more than 20 years together.

How Many Kids Did Robert Redford Have?

The Twilight Zone actor and his first wife were parents to four children: daughters Shauna and Amy, and his late sons Scott and James.

Robert Redford's First Born Son Tragically Died

Scott, their firstborn, was only 2.5 months old when he died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in November 1959.

"I was only 21; my wife was 20. We were just starting our lives; I was just starting my career in New York," the legendary director shared in a rare comment about the tragedy in a November 2017 interview with Esquire. "Of course it was traumatic, and how that plays out over time, I don't know. We had to deal with it. You have to move on. And we had other children who came. But something like that doesn't get completely dismissed. It probably shows up in various small ways you're not even aware of."

What Happened to Robert Redford?

Robert was 89 when he died in his home, located in the mountains outside of Provo, Utah, on the early morning of September 16, per The New York Times.

Although no cause of death was immediately confirmed, Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, told the outlet that the Sundance Film Festival founder passed away in his sleep.

"Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," Berger said in a statement. "He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."

