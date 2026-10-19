Robert Wagner and Jill St. John Reveal the Secret to Their Lasting 36-Year Marriage

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Robert Wagner said staying interested in one another is key to his lasting marriage to Jill St. John. The actor, 96, discussed the secret to their relationship in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, explaining why keeping that connection matters to him. "Being interested in life and in your relationship," Wagner said. "I mean, I find Jill very interesting, a very interesting person. I think interest is important in a relationship," he added.

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Robert Wagner And Jill St. John Reconnected After A Tragedy

Source: MEGA Robert Wagner discussed the importance of staying interested in a partner while reflecting on his marriage to Jill St. John.

Wagner and St. John first met in the late 1950s while working as contract players at 20th Century Fox. They reconnected at a dinner party two months after Wagner's wife, Natalie Wood, died in November 1981 after drowning near Catalina Island off the coast of Los Angeles. Wagner and St. John began dating in 1982 and married eight years later. Wagner shares daughter Courtney with Wood and is also stepfather to Wood's daughter Natasha, whom she shared with producer Richard Gregson. Wagner recently celebrated Natasha's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing his affection for her on behalf of himself and St. John. "Please join me in wishing a very Happy Birthday to my wonderful daughter, Natasha," Wagner wrote. "Jill and I are so proud of the woman you are and the joy, laughter, and love you bring into our lives. We love you and wish you the happiest of birthdays," he added.

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Source: MEGA Robert Wagner and Jill St. John began dating in 1982, eight years before their wedding.

A friend of St. John, Jayne Smith, told People in 1982, recalling how quickly their relationship developed after they reconnected. "That was it. [Wagner] just started calling," the friend said. "They started dating and have been ever since. She’s really in love," they added.

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Jill St. John Prefers Spending Time With Wagner At Home

Source: MEGA Jill St. John shared that she preferred spending time with Robert Wagner at home rather than appearing with him in more on-screen projects.

St. John has made it clear that she enjoys spending time with her husband away from the cameras. When asked whether she wanted to appear alongside Wagner in more screen projects, she shared her preference. "I’d rather play with him at home," she said. The couple has also shared the screen throughout their careers. Their joint credits include the 1967 films Banning and How I Spent My Summer Vacation. They later played Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the 2014 film Northpole, which remains St. John's most recent acting credit.

Robert Wagner Is Open To Returning To 'Austin Powers'

Source: MEGA Robert Wagner played Number Two in all three 'Austin Powers' films alongside Mike Myers.