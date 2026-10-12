George and Amal Clooney Reflect on 12 Years of Marriage: 'Very Lucky to Have Found Each Other'

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George Clooney and Amal Clooney are still going strong after 12 years of marriage, and they aren't afraid to share the secret behind their lasting relationship. The actor, 65, and human rights attorney, 48, reflected on their romance while attending the fifth annual Albies ceremony at London's Natural History Museum on Friday, October 9. Asked what makes their marriage work, Amal offered a simple explanation. "If you choose the most incredible person, then it all goes well from there," she said.

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George Clooney Jokes About His Wife's Sweet Compliment

Source: MEGA George Clooney joked that Amal was complimenting herself when she described the secret to their successful marriage.

George couldn't resist making a joke after hearing his wife's romantic response. "She looked at me; she was talking about herself, of course," he teased. The Jay Kelly star then shared a more heartfelt reflection on their relationship. "No, we're just ... We feel very lucky, very happy to have found each other," he added. When asked what he loves most about Amal, George suggested there was simply too much to say. "That's a longer, longer show," he joked.

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George and Amal Clooney Recently Celebrated Their Anniversary

Source: MEGA George and Amal Clooney tied the knot in Venice, Italy, on September 27, 2014.

The couple's appearance came less than two weeks after they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on September 27. George and Amal first met in 2013 after being introduced through a mutual friend. Their romance quickly developed, and they married in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy, in September 2014. The wedding marked a major milestone for George, who had previously been open about his reluctance to marry again. More than a decade later, the couple continues to make public appearances together while maintaining separate careers.

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George and Amal Clooney Share 2 Children

Source: MEGA George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins in June 2017.

The pair is also parents to 9-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, whom they welcomed in June 2017. Although George and Amal occasionally discuss their family life, they have largely kept their children away from the public spotlight. The actor has previously spoken about how becoming a husband and father changed his priorities, while Amal has discussed balancing her legal career with their family. Despite their demanding schedules, the couple continues to support each other's professional endeavors.

George and Amal Clooney Celebrate Their Shared Passion for Justice

Source: MEGA George and Amal Clooney hosted the fifth annual Albies to honor individuals fighting for justice and human rights.