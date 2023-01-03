Robin Roberts & Longtime Love Amber Laign To Marry After 18 Years Together: 'I'm Saying Yes'
Earlier this week, Good Morning America icon Robin Roberts got candid about her 2023 New Years’ resolution — taking a trip down the aisle!
On Monday, January 2, the storied news anchor announced that she and her longtime partner, Amber Laign, would be taking their romance to the next level in 2023, finally saying “I Do” after 18 years together.
"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet,” the Jeopardy! alum told motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein this week. “I'm saying 'yes' to marriage, We're getting married this year."
Though Roberts explained that marriage "was something we had talked about,” the pair had to “put it off” following Laign’s breast cancer diagnosis, which they publicly shared last February. The entrepreneur completed her radiation treatment four months later in July.
Considering this milestone, Roberts, who is also a cancer survivor herself, said she’s not only “saying yes” to marriage, but also to the “next chapter” of their lives together.
Long before their upcoming nuptials, the pair first met on a blind date 2005, an adorable story Laign detailed in a heartfelt post on the pair’s 15th anniversary.
"15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice,” she recalled in 2020.
Despite her apparent attempts to get out of the date, Laign seemingly had the time of her life, hitting it off with her future spouse-to-be.
“Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner,” she remembered. “We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis.”
Yet it seems these feelings of comfort and love had only grown over the following decade and a half.
"Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life,” she wrote, per People. “I drive you crazy .... I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know. You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through.”
