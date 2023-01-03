Robin Roberts & Longtime Love Amber Laign To Marry After 18 Years Together: 'I'm Saying Yes'

"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet,” the Jeopardy! alum told motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein this week. “I'm saying 'yes' to marriage, We're getting married this year."

'GMA' ANCHORS ROBIN ROBERTS & GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS 'FURIOUS' OVER AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES' 'MESSY' EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR: SOURCE

Though Roberts explained that marriage "was something we had talked about,” the pair had to “put it off” following Laign’s breast cancer diagnosis, which they publicly shared last February. The entrepreneur completed her radiation treatment four months later in July.

Considering this milestone, Roberts, who is also a cancer survivor herself, said she’s not only “saying yes” to marriage, but also to the “next chapter” of their lives together.