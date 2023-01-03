OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Robin Roberts
OK LogoCOUPLES

Robin Roberts & Longtime Love Amber Laign To Marry After 18 Years Together: 'I'm Saying Yes'

robinamber
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 3 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Earlier this week, Good Morning America icon Robin Roberts got candid about her 2023 New Years’ resolution — taking a trip down the aisle!

On Monday, January 2, the storied news anchor announced that she and her longtime partner, Amber Laign, would be taking their romance to the next level in 2023, finally saying “I Do” after 18 years together.

Article continues below advertisement
robinamber
Source: Mega

"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet,” the Jeopardy! alum told motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein this week. “I'm saying 'yes' to marriage, We're getting married this year."

'GMA' ANCHORS ROBIN ROBERTS & GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS 'FURIOUS' OVER AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES' 'MESSY' EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR: SOURCE

Though Roberts explained that marriage "was something we had talked about,” the pair had to “put it off” following Laign’s breast cancer diagnosis, which they publicly shared last February. The entrepreneur completed her radiation treatment four months later in July.

Considering this milestone, Roberts, who is also a cancer survivor herself, said she’s not only “saying yes” to marriage, but also to the “next chapter” of their lives together.

Article continues below advertisement
robinroberts
Source: Mega

Long before their upcoming nuptials, the pair first met on a blind date 2005, an adorable story Laign detailed in a heartfelt post on the pair’s 15th anniversary.

"15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice,” she recalled in 2020.

Despite her apparent attempts to get out of the date, Laign seemingly had the time of her life, hitting it off with her future spouse-to-be.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK! Magazine
Article continues below advertisement

“Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner,” she remembered. “We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis.”

Yet it seems these feelings of comfort and love had only grown over the following decade and a half.

"Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life,” she wrote, per People. “I drive you crazy .... I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know. You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through.”

'GOOD MORNING AMERICA' STARS ROBIN ROBERTS, GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS IGNORE AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES' ALLEGED AFFAIR DURING SHOW

Page Six reported on Roberts’ recent revelation.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.