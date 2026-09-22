or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Robin Williams
OK LogoNEWS

Robin Williams' Daughter Slams AI-Generated Video of Late Actor Discussing Conspiracy Theories, Claims It's 'Manipulating the Public': 'Let Him Rest'

Robin and Zelda Williams
Source: MEGA ; UNSPLASH

Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, shamed AI-generated videos of her late father.

Sept. 22 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, posted a scathing statement on social media on Monday, September 21, denouncing a viral AI-generated video that falsely depicts her late father discussing conspiracy theories.

The 37-year-old filmmaker said the footage is "clearly AI, and not even particularly convincing AI."

She castigated the video’s creator and viewers who fell for it, stressing that the robotic voice sounds nothing like her father's.

Article continues below advertisement

'For Those Still Being Duped by Falsehoods'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of
Source: MEGA

Zelda Williams shamed those who believed an AI-generated video of Robin Williams discussing conspiracy theories was real.

“For those still being duped by falsehoods, that supposedly ‘private video’ of dad that I’ve been shown talking about conspiracies is clearly AI, and not even particularly convincing AI,” Zelda wrote on Instagram. “Anyone who claims to be a fan who believes it clearly listened to his movies on mute because that voice is robotic and terrible.”

Continued Zelda, "If you cannot make your case without making a dead man make it more convincing for you, then tell me: who's the one manipulating the public thru media now?”

She demanded that people stop treating her father like a puppet, writing, "Leave him out of your delusional b------- and let him rest.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Have Some Shame'

photo of Zelda Williams felt the need to defend her late father out of love.
Source: MEGA

Zelda Williams felt the need to defend her late father out of love.

She noted social media is mostly full of bots and people willingly being duped.

“I hate this cesspool of an app. It’s mostly bots and people willingly being duped by bots at this point so not sure why I feel the need to come back to clarify, but I love him, so I will,” Zelda wrote. “Just because he’s gone does not mean he’s now your puppet. Have some shame.”

This wasn’t the first time Zelda has fought against deepfakes.

MORE ON:
Robin Williams

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Zelda Williams Is Against AI

photo of Robin Williams committed suicide at age 63 in 2014.
Source: MEGA

Robin Williams committed suicide at age 63 in 2014.

“I am not an impartial voice in SAG’s fight against AI,” Zelda wrote in 2023. “I’ve witnessed for YEARS how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like Dad. This isn’t theoretical; it is very, very real.”

“Living actors deserve a chance to create characters with their choices, to voice cartoons, to put their HUMAN effort and time into the pursuit of performance,” she wrote.

photo of The comedian's daughter feels AI videos of her dad tarnish his legacy.
Source: MEGA

The comedian's daughter feels AI videos of her dad tarnish his legacy.

Zelda also went viral in October 2025, eleven years after her father’s death by suicide in August 2014 at the age of 63, for begging fans to stop sending her AI-generated videos of her father, comparing the digital creations to "horrible TikTok slop."

“To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to ‘This vaguely looks and sounds like them so that’s enough,’ just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok solo puppeteering them is maddening,” she wrote.

She described the resulting videos as “disgusting, over-processed hotdogs” being pushed across social media “hoping they’ll give you a little thumbs up and like it. Gross.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.