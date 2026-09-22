Robin Williams' Daughter Slams AI-Generated Video of Late Actor Discussing Conspiracy Theories, Claims It's 'Manipulating the Public': 'Let Him Rest'
Sept. 22 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, posted a scathing statement on social media on Monday, September 21, denouncing a viral AI-generated video that falsely depicts her late father discussing conspiracy theories.
The 37-year-old filmmaker said the footage is "clearly AI, and not even particularly convincing AI."
She castigated the video’s creator and viewers who fell for it, stressing that the robotic voice sounds nothing like her father's.
'For Those Still Being Duped by Falsehoods'
“For those still being duped by falsehoods, that supposedly ‘private video’ of dad that I’ve been shown talking about conspiracies is clearly AI, and not even particularly convincing AI,” Zelda wrote on Instagram. “Anyone who claims to be a fan who believes it clearly listened to his movies on mute because that voice is robotic and terrible.”
Continued Zelda, "If you cannot make your case without making a dead man make it more convincing for you, then tell me: who's the one manipulating the public thru media now?”
She demanded that people stop treating her father like a puppet, writing, "Leave him out of your delusional b------- and let him rest.”
'Have Some Shame'
She noted social media is mostly full of bots and people willingly being duped.
“I hate this cesspool of an app. It’s mostly bots and people willingly being duped by bots at this point so not sure why I feel the need to come back to clarify, but I love him, so I will,” Zelda wrote. “Just because he’s gone does not mean he’s now your puppet. Have some shame.”
This wasn’t the first time Zelda has fought against deepfakes.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Zelda Williams Is Against AI
“I am not an impartial voice in SAG’s fight against AI,” Zelda wrote in 2023. “I’ve witnessed for YEARS how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like Dad. This isn’t theoretical; it is very, very real.”
“Living actors deserve a chance to create characters with their choices, to voice cartoons, to put their HUMAN effort and time into the pursuit of performance,” she wrote.
Zelda also went viral in October 2025, eleven years after her father’s death by suicide in August 2014 at the age of 63, for begging fans to stop sending her AI-generated videos of her father, comparing the digital creations to "horrible TikTok slop."
“To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to ‘This vaguely looks and sounds like them so that’s enough,’ just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok solo puppeteering them is maddening,” she wrote.
She described the resulting videos as “disgusting, over-processed hotdogs” being pushed across social media “hoping they’ll give you a little thumbs up and like it. Gross.”