Robin Williams' Daughter Slams AI-Generated Video of Late Actor Discussing Conspiracy Theories, Claims It's 'Manipulating the Public': 'Let Him Rest'

Article continues below advertisement

Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, posted a scathing statement on social media on Monday, September 21, denouncing a viral AI-generated video that falsely depicts her late father discussing conspiracy theories. The 37-year-old filmmaker said the footage is "clearly AI, and not even particularly convincing AI." She castigated the video’s creator and viewers who fell for it, stressing that the robotic voice sounds nothing like her father's.

Article continues below advertisement

'For Those Still Being Duped by Falsehoods'

Source: MEGA Zelda Williams shamed those who believed an AI-generated video of Robin Williams discussing conspiracy theories was real.

“For those still being duped by falsehoods, that supposedly ‘private video’ of dad that I’ve been shown talking about conspiracies is clearly AI, and not even particularly convincing AI,” Zelda wrote on Instagram. “Anyone who claims to be a fan who believes it clearly listened to his movies on mute because that voice is robotic and terrible.” Continued Zelda, "If you cannot make your case without making a dead man make it more convincing for you, then tell me: who's the one manipulating the public thru media now?” She demanded that people stop treating her father like a puppet, writing, "Leave him out of your delusional b------- and let him rest.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Have Some Shame'

Source: MEGA Zelda Williams felt the need to defend her late father out of love.

She noted social media is mostly full of bots and people willingly being duped. “I hate this cesspool of an app. It’s mostly bots and people willingly being duped by bots at this point so not sure why I feel the need to come back to clarify, but I love him, so I will,” Zelda wrote. “Just because he’s gone does not mean he’s now your puppet. Have some shame.” This wasn’t the first time Zelda has fought against deepfakes.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Zelda Williams Is Against AI

Source: MEGA Robin Williams committed suicide at age 63 in 2014.

“I am not an impartial voice in SAG’s fight against AI,” Zelda wrote in 2023. “I’ve witnessed for YEARS how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like Dad. This isn’t theoretical; it is very, very real.” “Living actors deserve a chance to create characters with their choices, to voice cartoons, to put their HUMAN effort and time into the pursuit of performance,” she wrote.

Source: MEGA The comedian's daughter feels AI videos of her dad tarnish his legacy.