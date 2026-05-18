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Donald Trump Mocked for Sharing AI Photo of Himself With an Alien: 'Pathetic' 

pic of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH

Donald Trump's weekend Truth Social spree included an insane AI-generated photo of him with a buff alien in handcuffs and chains.

May 18 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump was heavily mocked after sharing an AI-generated image on Truth Social that showed him alongside a Secret Service detail escorting a silver, muscular alien in handcuffs.

The Twittersphere immediately flooded with jokes and memes, notably about its absurdity and the alien's surprisingly ripped abdominal muscles.

The viral post was part of a larger Sunday, May 17, afternoon social media blitz. During this time, Trump shared roughly 25 AI-generated images and videos.

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Source: @PopBase/X

The image went viral.

The image depicts Trump walking across a desert military base — resembling Area 51 —surrounded by fictional Secret Service agents.

Walking right beside Trump is a tall, silver-gray extraterrestrial, restrained by handcuffs and ankle chains.

Social media users and political commentators widely mocked the post as absurd, unpresidential "AI slop.”

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image of One person called the president 'pathetic.'
Source: MEGA

One person called the president 'pathetic.'

“Always posting on social media instead of doing his [sic] d--- job like this, our current leader y’all so f------- pathetic,” wrote one critic.

“Instead of focusing on world issues, employment, education, etc., he does this s--- instead? This just shows he does not care about people who live in America,” said another.

One noted the post was yet another sign of the 79-year-old president's cognitive decline, saying, "Look, I've said it before... we are living in the clown car version of history. This isn't a sign of decline. It's a sign the decline has already happened, and we're just watching the credits roll."

“10 years ago, this photo would’ve broken the internet. Now people are too exhausted to even question it and just scroll past it like normal news,” remarked another.

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image of The strange sci-fi imagery wasn't entirely random.
Source: MEGA

The strange sci-fi imagery wasn't entirely random.

The strange sci-fi imagery wasn't entirely random.

Observers connected the alien graphics to recent real-world political events, including the Department of Defense declassification of a batch of government files and Apollo-era records related to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), an initiative pushed forward by the POTUS.

Aric Chen, anchor from the far-right Epoch Times, known for espousing political conspiracy theories, said the post was problematic for extraterrestrial reasons, writing on X, “The President of the United States just posted a photo walking with an alien. No joke. No context. No explanation. And it dropped weeks after the Pentagon quietly released 162 classified UFO files. We need to talk.”

image of Trump mixed the space imagery with AI-generated attacks on domestic political rivals.
Source: MEGA

Trump mixed the space imagery with AI-generated attacks on domestic political rivals.

Trump also shared multiple AI graphics depicting himself inside a futuristic "Space Force" command hub. Some images showed him pushing a large red button to blow up space targets and satellites.

Critics and political analysts suggested the surreal posts were intended to serve as a distraction from escalating military tensions and war with Iran.

Trump mixed the space imagery with AI-generated attacks on domestic political rivals. He traded online barbs with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whom Trump depicted as a zombie on a custom license plate. Newsom's press office fired back by sharing the alien image and tweeting, "Do you think he's lost it?"

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