Robyn Brown's Brother Died By Suicide At 22, 'Sister Wives' Star's Late Sibling Paul Left A Note For Loved Ones: Report
Robyn Brown's brother Paul Sullivan Jr. reportedly took his own life at age 22.
The Utah police report exclusively obtained by a news outlet revealed that the Sister Wives star's brother — who is the son of her late stepfather, Paul Sullivan Sr., and her mother, Allison — was found dead in his home on April 4, 2017.
It was Paul's girlfriend who reportedly found him unresponsive in his apartment and immediately phoned authorities, but it was too late, as an officer confirmed he was deceased upon arrival.
'SISTER WIVES' STAR ROBYN BROWN QUESTIONS THE TIMELINE OF CHRISTINE & KODY'S RELATIONSHIP TROUBLES: 'I REMEMBER WHAT WAS GOING ON'
"As I looked around the room I saw a handgun that was on the floor… There was a notebook on the mini fridge in front of the couch with what appeared to be a suicide note," according to the report.
A Medical Examiner reportedly determined Robyn's late brother died by suicide from a gunshot wound.
According to Paul's obituary, he "enlisted in the Utah Army National Guard and served in unit HHB65th Field Artillery Brigade as a specialist." At the time of his death, Paul was "living in Cedar City, Utah and attending Southern Utah University majoring in Psychology and minoring in Sociology and Criminal Justice."
"Paul loved all outdoor activities including, camping, hiking, snowmobiling, sports, and riding his motorcycle 'Lana'. He was an excellent soccer player, excelled in school and work, and was passionate about serving his country," the obituary continued. "He always made time for his nieces and nephews playing videos games, going on adventures, and making them feel special. He was the baby of the family and was very loved. He will be deeply missed by all who know him."
After losing her brother to suicide, Robyn's stepdad died in February at age 80. Dubbed a "loving husband and father," according to his obituary, he was "dedicated to living life or death on his own terms and with his code of honor."
CHRISTINE BROWN REVEALS IF SHE PLANS TO LEAVE 'SISTER WIVES' AFTER THE SHOW IS FINISHED DOCUMENTING KODY SPLIT
"Paul was known for his outstanding principles, integrity, and helping others when needed," read the obituary, as OK! reported. "Everyone he came in contact with surely will remember his presence in their life and greatly miss him."
Little is known about Robyn's family outside her polygamous marriage to Kody Brown, who shares 18 children with four different women. The patriarch divorced his first wife, Meri Brown, in 2014 so he could adopt Robyn's children from a previous relationship, with the reality star being dubbed Kody's favorite wife.
Kody is now spiritually married to Meri and Janelle Brown, with former wife Christine Brown announcing in November 2021 that she is leaving the family.