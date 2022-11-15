Robyn Brown's Brother Died By Suicide At 22, 'Sister Wives' Star's Late Sibling Paul Left A Note For Loved Ones: Report

It was Paul's girlfriend who reportedly found him unresponsive in his apartment and immediately phoned authorities, but it was too late, as an officer confirmed he was deceased upon arrival.

"As I looked around the room I saw a handgun that was on the floor… There was a notebook on the mini fridge in front of the couch with what appeared to be a suicide note," according to the report.