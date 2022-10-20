Christine Brown Reveals If She Plans To Leave 'Sister Wives' After The Show Is Finished Documenting Kody Split

"I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair," she shared in a recent interview. "It's what our family's been doing for so long. I feel like it would be disloyal if I decided to not be part of the show."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN GUSHES SHE IS 'SO PROUD' AFTER DAUGHTER TRUELY EARNS SPECIAL AWARD FOLLOWING KODY BROWN SPLIT

"So as far as Sister Wives goes, I'll still be doing things with Janelle quite regularly," she continued candidly, before confronting the idea of a solo spin-off. "Dude, I'm totally open, no idea what it looks like, but absolutely, that'd be just fun as heck."