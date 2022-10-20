Christine Brown Reveals If She Plans To Leave 'Sister Wives' After The Show Is Finished Documenting Kody Split
Could Christine Brown be moving on from Sister Wives? The mom-of-six, 50, revealed her plans for her career in reality television following her split from her husband, Kody, 53.
Christine first announced she'd made the decision to leave last November, following more than 25 years of marriage. The fallout from their breakup is currently being explored throughout Season 17 of the hit TLC show.
"I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair," she shared in a recent interview. "It's what our family's been doing for so long. I feel like it would be disloyal if I decided to not be part of the show."
"So as far as Sister Wives goes, I'll still be doing things with Janelle quite regularly," she continued candidly, before confronting the idea of a solo spin-off. "Dude, I'm totally open, no idea what it looks like, but absolutely, that'd be just fun as heck."
As for what her life is like now that she's moved to Utah with her youngest daughter, 12-year-old Truely, she admitted it's considerably less hectic.
"I'm single now, right? So I kind of just decide what I want to do and then do it," she explained of her daily routines. "It's been just very, very simple. Everything's just a lot easier as far as just planning and day-to-day life."
Christine also shared that she believed she left Kody at the perfect time for herself, personally, noting that if she had ended their marriage sooner, she would have done it for the wrong reasons.
"If I'd decided to not come and stay in Vegas, I think it would have been out of anger and that would have been a mistake," she added. "The same thing with leaving later, Kody and I probably would have started fighting, I'd imagine."
Christine and Kody tied the knot in 1994 and have six children together — Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.