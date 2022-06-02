Rock Gods: Inside Van Halen’s Biggest Songs
Take a step into music history with "Van Halen: Story Of Their Songs" premiering Sunday, June 5.
REELZ profiles the famed rockers with revealing interviews and exciting behind-the-scenes clips that take fans into the making of some of the band's most classic songs, including their hit track "When It's Love" released in 1988.
“They wanted to sing like a live performance, they didn’t want to mouth the words,” Eremiah Chechik, the song’s video director, spills in the highly anticipated documentary. “Eddie [Van Halen] wanted to play, the drummer wanted to drum, I mean, we had amps, we pushed the band to play.”
Chechik also recalled the physical toll the video shoot took on members of the band. "Sammy Hagar, his performance, drove his voice raw and had to take weeks off to get it back," he explains.
The feature-length hard rock doc follows Van Halen’s musical journey from their early days of playing parties in Pasadena, Calif., in the 1970s to becoming the biggest rock act in the United States.
Insiders close to the band reveal how the rockers announced their arrival with the pounding smash hit “Runnin’ with the Devil” and then hit their commercial peak with synth heavy chart topper “Jump.” The doc also delves into how the band reinvented themselves not once, but twice, as singer David Lee Roth was replaced by Sammy Hagar.
Throughout their many evolutions, Van Halen went on to win Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and more, and in 2007, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
