Rock Gods: Inside Van Halen’s Biggest Songs

The feature-length hard rock doc follows Van Halen’s musical journey from their early days of playing parties in Pasadena, Calif., in the 1970s to becoming the biggest rock act in the United States.

Insiders close to the band reveal how the rockers announced their arrival with the pounding smash hit “Runnin’ with the Devil” and then hit their commercial peak with synth heavy chart topper “Jump.” The doc also delves into how the band reinvented themselves not once, but twice, as singer David Lee Roth was replaced by Sammy Hagar.

Throughout their many evolutions, Van Halen went on to win Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and more, and in 2007, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.