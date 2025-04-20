Rod Stewart Embracing Life as a Doting Grandfather, Source Reveals: 'It’s Really Heartwarming to See'
Rod Stewart is on cloud nine after welcoming his fourth grandchild, thanks to his son Liam Stewart and daughter-in-law Nicole Stewart. With even more joy on the horizon from his daughter Kimberly, the legendary rocker is embracing his role as a doting grandfather like never before.
"There was a time that Rod worried he’d never become a grandfather, so he feels incredibly lucky to be so blessed. He says the love he feels for his grandchildren is indescribable," one source noted.
This heartfelt sentiment propelled Rod into a whirlwind of gift-giving and hands-on parenting, as he vows to be active in their lives and upbringings.
"Being with his grandkids, and his kids of course, is his biggest joy these days," the insider added. "That’s why he wanted to celebrate his birthday with a big family vacation; there is nothing that makes him happier."
The affection he shows toward these little ones is palpable, with the source revealing, "He dotes on them and is such a softie, it’s really heartwarming to see."
Rod’s devotion doesn’t stop there, as the iconic singer is securing a bright future for his grandchildren, making sure they’re “all set up for life, long after he’s gone," according to the insider.
Every grandchild has trust funds established, so they’ll "never want for a thing thanks to his hard work."
Rod recently celebrated his 80th birthday in style, thanks to a surprise party hosted by his wife, Penny Lancaster, and a lavish boat trip to a stunning tropical paradise.
"Rod has always loved the good life and these days being able to share it with all his loved ones is what makes him happiest," the source said.
Liam announced the arrival of his daughter, Elsie Skylar Stewart, through a loving Instagram post.
"Elsie Skylar Stewart. Our sweet little pea born 03/02/25," the couple wrote — a sentiment that even had Penny gushing, "So adorable. Can’t wait to meet Louie’s little sister Elsie."
At 80 years old, Rod isn't resting on his laurels; he insists he’s "still going strong" with "more juice than punks a fraction of his age."