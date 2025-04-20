Rod Stewart Embracing Life as a Doting Grandfather, Source Reveals: 'It’s Really Heartwarming to See'

Rod Stewart is on cloud nine after welcoming his fourth grandchild, thanks to his son Liam Stewart and daughter-in-law Nicole Stewart. With even more joy on the horizon from his daughter Kimberly, the legendary rocker is embracing his role as a doting grandfather like never before.

"There was a time that Rod worried he’d never become a grandfather, so he feels incredibly lucky to be so blessed. He says the love he feels for his grandchildren is indescribable," one source noted.