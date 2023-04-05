Rod Stewart's Wife Penny Lancaster Shows Off Her Fit Physique In String Bikini While Frolicking On The Beach — See Photo
Penny Lancaster's body gets better with age!
On Friday, March 31, Rod Stewart's wife, 52, showed of her fit physique while frocking on the beach in Australia before her rocker husband's show.
The former model — who was also joined by sons Alistair, 17, and Aidan, 12 — strutted down the sand as she showed off her multi-colored two-piece swimsuit and a pair of oversized sunglasses. While grabbing something to snack on, Lancaster put on a chic pink and black patterned cover-up.
When the famous spouse is not supporting Stewart — whom she married in 2007 — while he's touring the world, she works as a special constable for City of London Police.
Lancaster will reportedly be on hand during King Charles III coronation on May 6 after working Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last September. “This is the biggest honor of all, to be able to serve today on Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral,” the blonde beauty said in an interview prior to the event, adding that officers were required to be "in uniform by five o’clock [that] morning."
She added that she “wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”
Despite Stewart and his spouse having completely different careers, the two have always made time for each other after first getting together in 1999. “Intimacy is the most important thing in a relationship. Don’t take it for granted," the "Maggie May" artist explained in a 2021 interview.
“I’m not talking about s**, but a kiss and a cuddle and a hold," he continued of their decades-long union. "Penny and I do that every morning. We hug each other — sometimes in bed, sometimes out of bed, all throughout the day. It’s a wonderful relationship. Lucky geezer, aren’t I?”
