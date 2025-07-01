Rod Stewart, 80, Steals the Show With His Colorful Outfits as He Performs at Glastonbury: Photos
Rod Stewart just proved once again that rock and roll has no age limit.
The 80-year-old legend lit up the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in England over the weekend, delivering not only his iconic vocals but also a parade of standout fashion moments that had fans cheering from the crowd.
To kick things off, Stewart rocked a frilly white shirt with pinstripe pants — a nod to his vintage glam rocker style.
Later in the set, he brought the house down again, this time in a hot pink suit topped off with a flower on the lapel, arms wide open as he soaked in the applause.
The “Sailing” singer kept the fashion energy high by switching into a bold green suit while performing alongside his longtime bandmate Ronnie Wood from their Faces days.
Together, the duo performed their 1971 hit “Stay With Me,” bringing major nostalgia to the crowd. Stewart also invited fellow British icon Lulu to the stage, joining him for a fun duet of “Hot Legs.”
“Now it brings me real great pleasure to bring on the stage two — what I call — legends, along with me,” Stewart told the crowd, before giving Wood a big hug, according to People.
Ahead of the big night, Stewart opened up in an interview about what it feels like to perform at an event like Glastonbury.
“It’s like being a footballer in the FA Cup Final. You're like, ‘I’ll treat it like any other game,’ but it’s not because you don’t know what to expect,” he told the BBC.
He added, “The difference with a football match is half the audience wants to see you lose, but with me, everybody wants to see me win. So, I’ll be in good voice. I’ll enjoy myself. I don’t care anymore what the critics think.”
Despite recently canceling four U.S. shows and postponing two others earlier this month due to health concerns, Stewart seemed in high spirits onstage.
“I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “So sorry, my friends. I’m devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon.”
Stewart's reunion with Wood comes just weeks after Faces drummer Kenney Jones teased new music from the group for the first time in five decades.
In a spring interview with The Telegraph, Jones confirmed that a new Faces album was in the works, with around 11 tracks recorded so far at RAK Studios in London.
“I can’t see it coming out this year,” he said, “but I can see it coming out next year. Everyone’s doing different things. We do little snippets here and there. Then all of a sudden, The Stones are out again, Rod’s out again…”