Rod Stewart, 80, Steals the Show With His Colorful Outfits as He Performs at Glastonbury: Photos

Ahead of the big night, Stewart opened up in an interview about what it feels like to perform at an event like Glastonbury.

“It’s like being a footballer in the FA Cup Final. You're like, ‘I’ll treat it like any other game,’ but it’s not because you don’t know what to expect,” he told the BBC.

He added, “The difference with a football match is half the audience wants to see you lose, but with me, everybody wants to see me win. So, I’ll be in good voice. I’ll enjoy myself. I don’t care anymore what the critics think.”