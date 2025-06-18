or
Rod Stewart Rips Donald Trump for Not 'Treating' Women Well: 'He Became Another Guy'

Composite Photo of Rod Stewart and Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Rod Stewart said he was not a 'great fan' of Donald Trump, adding he would skip the President's parties.

June 18 2025, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

Sir Rod Stewart has turned his back on Donald Trump, claiming he can no longer attend the former president's extravagant parties. The 80-year-old rock veteran, known for hits like "Maggie May," has voiced strong disapproval of Trump's actions since his return to the White House.

The British rocker, who lives just half a mile from Trump in Florida, reminisced about their past friendship but asserted that "he's become another guy."

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Rod Stewart shared his relationship with Donald Trump shifted due to the president's policies.

In an interview with Radio Times, Stewart elaborated on his stance, saying, "I'm not a great fan of Trump. I knew him very, very well. I used to go to his house. I used to go to his Christmas parties. He's always been a bit of a man's man. I liked him for that. But he didn't, as far as I'm concerned, treat women very well. But since he became President, he became another guy. Somebody I didn't know."

Stewart doesn't pull punches when discussing Trump's policies, especially his support for arms sales to Israel amid ongoing conflicts. "No, I can't any more. As long as he's selling arms to the Israelis – and he still is. How's that war ever gonna stop?"

Photo of Rod Stewart
Source: Mega

Rod Stewart criticized Donald Trump’s continued support for arms sales to Israel.

While he has strong feelings about Trump, the music legend chooses to avoid criticism during his concerts after experiencing a backlash during a previous performance.

He recalled how he made a lighthearted jab about Trump's infamous skin color: "I had a little joke about him when he had all the tan, you know, the Orange Man. And: 'Boooo!'"

Photo of Rod Stewart
Source: Mega

Rod Stewart was booed for joking about Donald Trump’s tan during a concert.

Despite the cost, Stewart is gearing up for a significant performance at Glastonbury, where he will take on the coveted legends slot.

The opportunity comes with a hefty price tag of $402,000 jetting his 12-piece band over from the U.S.

Photo of Rod Stewart
Source: Mega

Rod Stewart will headline Glastonbury.

Stewart plans to bring some flair to the stage, with his former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood joining him and special features like a small orchestra. "It'll be glamorous, it'll be s---. And we've got a little orchestra coming on to play with us. And we may have some bagpipes…" he teased.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Stewart shared how he gets ready for performances, always booking a second hotel room to accommodate his model train sets while never shying away from his liquor. He humorously noted, "I always rely on a medicinal 'gargle of rum and coke' before each gig."

