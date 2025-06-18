Rod Stewart Rips Donald Trump for Not 'Treating' Women Well: 'He Became Another Guy'

In an interview with Radio Times, Stewart elaborated on his stance, saying, "I'm not a great fan of Trump. I knew him very, very well. I used to go to his house. I used to go to his Christmas parties. He's always been a bit of a man's man. I liked him for that. But he didn't, as far as I'm concerned, treat women very well. But since he became President, he became another guy. Somebody I didn't know."

Stewart doesn't pull punches when discussing Trump's policies, especially his support for arms sales to Israel amid ongoing conflicts. "No, I can't any more. As long as he's selling arms to the Israelis – and he still is. How's that war ever gonna stop?"