Donald Trump's Supporters Viciously Call Rod Stewart's Strep Throat 'Karma' After Singer Criticized the Ex-Prez
Former President Donald Trump's supporters went after rock legend Rod Stewart and his battle with strep throat, calling the singer's illness "karma" for mocking the GOP nominee's complexion.
Many fans offered well-wishes amid his recovery, but some seized the opportunity to criticize the singer for his mockery of Trump during a recent performance in Las Vegas.
One person took to Stewart's announcement on Instagram and commented, "Seems you got karma from your orange comment🤷🏻♀️ #wakeup."
Another user wrote, "I thought this was going to be an apology about Trump! #disappointed."
A third person commented, "No worries Rod, since you’ve politically come out of the closet. TRUMP 2024!"
The controversy traces back to Stewart's recent comments about Trump's complexion during a concert, where he joked about the former president "turning orange." This led to divisive reactions from the audience — and subsequently sparked a heated debate on social media platforms.
In the backdrop of one of his shows, Stewart displayed a meme mocking Trump's comments about Vice President Kamala Harris' race.
The post read, "I didn’t know he was Orange until a number of years ago, when he happened to turn Orange. I respect either one, but he obviously doesn’t because all of a sudden he made a turn and he went — he became an Orange person. I think somebody should look into that."
Stewart was reportedly forced to cancel a landmark show at his Las Vegas residency due to his illness.
The 79-year-old rock star expressed his disappointment over the cancelation on Instagram, stating, "I'm desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration."
“Most people can work with strep throat, but obviously not me. I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve been looking forward to this concert for so long,” he continued. “My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused.”
The "Maggie May" singer recently opened up about his health, his old age and not slowing down before he wraps up his Las Vegas residency.
In a recent interview, Stewart said: "I’m aware my days are numbered, but I’ve got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can."
He revealed: “I’m not like I was in the ’70s and ’80s and I can’t stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays, I have to protect my voice before and after every show.”