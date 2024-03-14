Scooter Braun Pledges $200K to Help Palestinians and Israelis in Honor of His Late Holocaust Survivor Grandmother

"Ahead of the campaign launch for Care Together next week, Scooter Braun pledged $200,000 for both Palestine and Israel in memory of his late grandmother who was a Holocaust Survivor," a representative for the music mogul exclusively tells OK!.

"Today my Ma, my amazing grandmother, would’ve turned 94. I miss her every single day, and today I couldn’t stop thinking about her. I wonder what she would’ve thought watching the world fight with itself. Ma was a survivor of Auschwitz concentration camp during the holocaust. She lost everyone at 15 years old and saw the worst of humanity. Yet she chose to be kind to everyone who came into her life. I’m so grateful she was in mine and gave me the example of what a true and kind person is. She was a proud Jew and so am I. I’m taking her lead today. Miss you Ma. Happy birthday!" he wrote on Instagram .

“The world is a crazy place, and I feel like there’s a very big misunderstanding. There’s all this antisemitism , hate, finger-pointing in all directions. But it’s not because I would refute my Judaism, or it’s not because I’m not proud of my Judaism that I do what I do next,” Braun said.

"Because of that, with the help of my friend Nasim, a Palestinian-American who’s also the son of a refugee just like me, and my friend Scott Budnik, we’re starting a campaign next week called Care Together, along with the organization Care.org, which will get aid to Palestinians, innocent Palestinians in need right now. I will personally be donating $100,000 to kick off that campaign, and that will help 200 Palestinian families with sustainable help in this time of need," he continued.

Braun also made it clear why it's important to help out both sides.

"But I’ve always said something, you can do two things. You can say, free the hostages, and also want the Palestinian people who are innocent to be protected from Hamas and this war. That is why I’ll also be matching that $100,000 with another $100,000 donation to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Israel to help those families affected by October 7th, and those families still suffering because those hostages deserve and must come home," he shared.