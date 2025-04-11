Romeo Beckham Strips Down in Shirtless Sauna Pics Amid Drama With Brother Brooklyn
Romeo Beckham is sweating away his family drama.
Soccer star David Beckham's middle son, 22, stripped down and posed for a sultry sauna snapshot on Thursday, April 10, amid his alleged ongoing feud with his older brother, Brooklyn.
While Romeo flexed his muscles, his younger brother, Cruz, 20, penetrated the camera with his eyes as a bottle of water was perched at his feet. The brothers were joined by a friend who was sandwiched between them.
Romeo left the photo dump, which included four other assorted photos from the past few weeks, captionless.
The carousel started off with an image of Romeo smiling for the camera, dressed in a white graphic T-shirt with a Balenciaga hat. His arm was decorated with a silver watch, chain bracelet and tattoos all the way up his sleeve, including the letters "lead with love" on his hand. He appeared to be sitting at a table at a restaurant with a pink phone case in front of him.
Other moments included a recent experience at a Los Angeles Lakers game and a television screenshot of Inter Miami CF — the team his dad, David, runs — winning over LAFC in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.
Romeo also shared a snapshot from David's black tie 50th birthday celebration at Cipriani in Downtown Miami on March 30. The 22-year-posted a sweet moment giving a speech at the festivities as his father and mother, Victoria, looked on lovingly.
The Instagram post notably omitted Brooklyn, 26, due to the brothers' current tension.
Romeo is dating Kim Turnbull, who is rumored to have been with Brooklyn before they got together.
An insider connected to the family told TMZ on April 4 that Romeo and Brooklyn are not on speaking terms, even though the older brother is married to Nicola Peltz as of 2022. The source said that the married couple questions if Kim's intentions with Romeo are pure.
Brooklyn and Nicola reside in L.A. while Romeo remains in London with David and Victoria.
Brooklyn and Nicola have been absent from several family milestones, including David's 50th birthday, Victoria's fashion show in March and the latest Inter Miami CF game, even though the soccer players were competing against an L.A. team.
Cruz recently came to Romeo's defense in the comments of his Instagram post where a troll wrote, "It's appropriate to date your brother's ex too? Cool," to which he confirmed, "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."