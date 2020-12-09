Better to be safe than sorry! Lovebirds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have drawn up a prenup before they tie the knot.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple has agreed that they will leave the marriage “with what they put into it,” which includes assets and properties should they split up.

The Beckhams are worth around $450.64 million, while Peltz’s father has $1.48 billion in the bank, so at least neither of them are in the relationship for the money. According to The Sun, all of Peltz’s family members have prenups.

VICTORIA & DAVID BECKHAM’S KIDS SPOTTED PLAYING FRIENDLY GAME OF SOCCER IN MIAMI

“Brooklyn and Nicola’s decision to go legal was entirely mutual. He’s had experiences of girls desperate to get in on the Beckham name so they’re delighted Nicola loves Brooklyn for him,” a source said. “And, of course, she doesn’t need his money and has her own successful career.”

Beckham and Peltz only confirmed their relationship earlier this year and announced their engagement in July, but they got together in October 2019. “Happy 1 year anniversary baby,” Beckham wrote on October 29. “I’m the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you.”

“I more than love you Brooklyn,” Peltz commented.

BROOKLYN BECKHAM SCHMOOZES WITH PRINCE CHARLES AHEAD OF DATE NIGHT WITH HANA CROSS

The couple had their hearts set on tying the knot in September 2021 but postponed until 2022 as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic. A source previously told the Daily Mail that the couple planned on hosting one celebration in England and one in Florida to include both of their families.

Brothers Romeo and Cruz were said to be his best men, while little sister Harper will be a bridesmaid and dad David Beckham will be the “master” of ceremonies.

Victoria Beckham will be putting her seamstress talents to good use since she is rumored to be designing a sleek and minimal wedding gown for Peltz after she previously designed Eva Longoria’s wedding dress in 2016 and an outfit donned by Meghan Markle on Christmas day.

“Brooklyn is incredibly family-focused, just like his parents, and the boys are so close. They are brothers and best mates,” the source said at the time. “Although many assumed David would get the gig, there was really never any question of who he would choose to be his best men.”

KATY PERRY CONSIDERS HERSELF TO BE A ‘BRIDECHILLA’ AMID WEDDING PLANNING WITH FIANCÉ ORLANDO BLOOM

The quick engagement might seem like a shock as Beckham is only 21 years old, but his parents gave their blessing and “feel he couldn’t have found a better match.”

A source previously told OK! that “Victoria genuinely cares for Nicola and so excited to have another girl in the family. She’s taken her under her wings already and even gifted Nicola the dress she wore for the engagement announcement.”

“Victoria wants to start helping them with the wedding planning and organizing right away,” the insider shared. “And she really can’t wait for them to start a family. She knows they’ll have beautiful babies.”

The couple recently got matching tattoos of each other’s names. Beckham got “Nicola” on his neck, while Peltz has “Brooklyn” inked on her back. Sounds like they’re in it for the long haul!