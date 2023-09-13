Ron DeSantis Calls Donald Trump and President Joe Biden's Age 'a Legitimate Concern' Ahead of 2024 Election

As OK! previously reported, Trump went on a rant earlier this week when people questioned if he was mentally stable.

“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality. Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT. … I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests! I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me! We can also throw some physical activity into it," the businessman wrote on Truth Social on Monday, September 11. "I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness.”