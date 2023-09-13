Ron DeSantis Calls Donald Trump and President Joe Biden's Age 'a Legitimate Concern' Ahead of 2024 Election
Ron DeSantis does not think Donald Trump or President Joe Biden should be running for president due to their old age.
During an interview with CBS Evening News, which started airing on Tuesday, September 12, the politician was asked for his thoughts on Biden, 80, and Trump, 77, ahead of the 2024 election.
“Should voters worry about the ages of President Biden, and former President Trump?” anchor Norah O’Donnell asked DeSantis.
“Absolutely legitimate concern,” DeSantis replied. “The presidency’s not a job for someone that’s 80 years old!
“You’re talking about a job where you need to give it 100 percent,” he added. “We need an energetic president. And I think that if the founders could kind of look at this again, I do think they probably would have put an age limit on some of these offices.”
- Ron DeSantis Demands Rival Donald Trump Take 'Responsibility' for COVID Failures After Ex-President Dissed Him
- 'Nonsense!': Ron DeSantis Outraged After Audience Member Blames Him for Racially Motivated Shooting During Heated Press Conference
- Donald Trump Disses Rival Ron DeSantis as 'Not in the Category' of Governors Who Do a 'Good Job'
As OK! previously reported, Trump went on a rant earlier this week when people questioned if he was mentally stable.
“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality. Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT. … I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests! I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me! We can also throw some physical activity into it," the businessman wrote on Truth Social on Monday, September 11. "I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness.”
Meanwhile, for his part, Biden recently hit back at critics pointing out how he's already in his eighth decade.
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” he said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!