'I've Been Doing This Longer Than Anybody!': President Joe Biden Snaps at Criticism Over His Age Ahead of 2024 Election
President Joe Biden hit back at criticism over his age while at a campaign stop in Philadelphia, Penn., ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential race.
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” Biden, 80, said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”
Fox News star Peter Doocy then analyzed the situation. “That seems to be a subtle response to the claim made by an author who interviewed 300 people in Biden world for a new book, who said this weekend that President Biden could bow out," he said, referring to Franklin Foer, author of the book The Last Politician.
As OK! previously reported, Foer reported that the president might not be all there to tackle another term in the White House.
"His advanced years were a hindrance, depriving him of the energy to cast a robust public presence or the ability to easily conjure a name. It was striking that he took so few morning meetings or presided over so few public events before 10 a.m," the book reads, via an excerpt obtained by a news outlet. "His public persona reflected physical decline and time’s dulling of mental faculties that no pill or exercise regime can resist."
"In private, he would occasionally admit that he felt tired," Foer continued.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was later asked about the claims and if Biden is up for the job.
Associated Press reporter Chris Megerian cited AP's poll found that 77 percent of Americans thought Biden was too old to run in the 2024 election. "Does this White House have additional plans to demonstrate he can continue to do the job at his advanced age?" he asked during a press conference.
"I appreciate the question — I get it quite often, as you know," she replied, adding that this is hardly the first time she's had to address the topic.