President Joe Biden hit back at criticism over his age while at a campaign stop in Philadelphia, Penn., ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential race.

“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” Biden, 80, said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”