OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kellyanne Conway
OK LogoNEWS

Kellyanne Conway Believes CNN's Unfavorable Coverage of Joe Biden Means a New Democratic Candidate Has Emerged

kellyanne conway cnn unfavorable coverage joe biden new democratic candidate
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 8 2023, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Is Joe Biden going to have some competition for the Democratic nomination in the 2024 election?

On the Thursday, September 7, edition of Fox News' The Story, Kellyanne Conway confessed that for the very first time, she believes another individual may soon be in the running.

Article continues below advertisement
kellyanne conway
Source: mega

Kellyanne Conway served as the Senior Counselor to Donald Trump when he was president.

She first pointed to a recent poll, in which the commander-in-chief, 80, had just a 39 percent approval rating. Conway also referenced David Axelrod's admission that the POTUS' numbers "are not good."

"That's pretty devastating coming from President Obama's ... one of his two chief architects of his win in 2008 where Joe Biden was vice president. So even closest friends and allies are worried about the future of the party in Joe Biden's hands," she said.

Article continues below advertisement
kellyanne conwaybiden
Source: mega

Joe Biden would be 82 if he was sworn into the Oval Office in 2024.

In addition, she felt CNN's most recent coverage of the election hinted that a new candidate may come into play.

"CNN still running polling questions like this when they know the data are gonna be against Biden is the most curious part of the entire poll for me, because we all know CNN wants a Democratic president," she explained. "I dare them to disprove me, based on their coverage. Why are they running poll questions about Joe Biden’s age and mental fitness and capacity and electability and acuity? It’s very curious to me."

MORE ON:
Kellyanne Conway
Article continues below advertisement
kellyanne conway biden
Source: mega

Conway was appointed as Trump's campaign manager in 2016.

"This week is the first time I, former campaign manager and counselor, believe that the Democrats are inching closer to not having Biden on the ticket," confessed the mom-of-three, 56. "I’ve not bought into that till this week."

Many Americans are concerned over Biden's age, as he'd be 86 by the time he was done with a second term in the White House, but he told a crowd at a recent campaign event in Philadelphia that his age gives him experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man.' I tell you what. Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help," he declared.

Mediaite reported on Conway's interview.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.