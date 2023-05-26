OK Magazine
Ron DeSantis Claims Donald Trump 'Turned the Country Over to' Dr. Anthony Fauci During COVID-19 Pandemic: 'Not a Good Year'

May 26 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Ron DeSantis continued to slam his rival Donald Trump when he brought up how the former president put everyone on lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think [Trump] did great for three years, but when he turned the country over to Fauci in March of 2020 that destroyed millions of people's lives," DeSantis said on a pdocast appearance just one day after he announced he's officially running for president. "And in Florida, we were one of the few that stood up, cut against the grain, took incoming fire from media, bureaucracy, the left, even a lot of Republicans, had school open, preserved businesses. "

"And so Florida, since COVID, has outperformed virtually any state in the country when you look at all these significant metrics. I mean, we're booming, we've got people moving in here, wealth is coming in here," he added. "And so, I think when people look back, you know, that 2020 year was not a good year for the country as a whole. It was a situation where Florida started to stand alone. So I think that that's important contrast."

While Trump, 76, was in office, he continuously sparred with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for over 30 years. Meanwhile, the governor, 44, chose to keep the state of Florida open despite a deadly disease going around.

DeSantis also believes Trump constantly attacks him, as "he understands I'm the candidate who can beat him."

"They wouldn’t do that if they didn’t think that I had chance because I think they realize that I am offering folks a record of achievement that’s second to none," he told host Jack Heath on "The Pulse of New Hampshire."

As OK! previously reported, DeSantis' campaign got off to a rough start when there was technical difficulties as he made the big announcement on Twitter Spaces.

Of course, Trump couldn't help but mock his former pal.

"Wow. The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER!" he wrote on Truth Social. "His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!"

