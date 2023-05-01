Donald Trump Adamant COVID-19 Virus 'Came From the Lab in Wuhan': 'It Was Incompetence'

"Nobody knew what it was. We heard stories, China, I was probably the first one. I said it came from the lab in Wuhan. I knew that. For one thing, you saw body bags all over the place around that lab. There were body bags all over that area, and nobody talks about it. But in Wuhan, you had, through satellite pictures and other things, you had pictures of body bags all over the place," he stated. "And you could see little lines, you know, from way up, but they couldn’t be anything else. But I said, and I’ve said right from the beginning, it was the lab in Wuhan. It got out. It got out of the lab. I think it was incompetence, I really believe it was incompetence."