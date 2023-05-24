'DISLOYAL!!!': Donald Trump Relentlessly Attacks Ron DeSantis as Governor Plans to Announce 2024 Presidential Bid
It's safe to say Donald Trump is less than pleased that Ron DeSantis is gearing up to announce he will be running for president on Wednesday, May 24.
As OK! previously reported, the Florida governor, 44, will make the announcement in a Twitter Spaces interview with Elon Musk.
"Look, Rob DeSanctimonious came to me asking for help. He was losing badly, by 31 points, to popular Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. He was getting ready to drop out of the race – Ran a terrible campaign! Ron told me he had one last chance, my Support & Endorsement, which Putnam, and everyone else, wanted also. I gave it to Ron, and the race was over. In one day, he went from losing badly, to winning by a lot. With 3 LARGE TRUMP RALLIES, he WON THE GENERAL ELECTION in an upset. DISLOYAL!!!" he began.
The businessman, 76, then attempted to explain why DeSantis won't make it to the White House.
"Ron DeSanctus can’t win the General Election (or get the Nomination) because he VOTED TO OBLITERATE SOCIAL SECURITY, EVEN WANTING TO RAISE THE MINIMUM AGE TO 70 (or more!), VOTED TO BADLY WOUND MEDICARE, AND FOUGHT HARD AND VOTED FOR A 23% 'TAX ON EVERYTHING' SALES TAX. He was, and is, a disciple of horrible RINO Paul Ryan, and others too many to mention. Also, he desperately needs a personality transplant and, to the best of my knowledge, they are not medically available yet. A disloyal person!" he fumed.
He concluded, "I BUILT THE GREATEST ECONOMY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD, NO INFLATION, ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, AND SOON DOMINANCE, THE STRONGEST BORDER EVER, RECORD BEST EMPLOYMENT NUMBERS, BIGGEST TAX & REGULATION CUTS, REBUILT OUR MILITARY, NO WARS WITH RUSSIA/UKRAINE OR CHINA/TAIWAN (OR ANYWHERE!), AND THE USA WAS RESPECTED ALL OVER THE WORLD! WHAT ELSE CAN I SAY?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The two political figures have been making headlines as they have continued to mock one another.
When Trump was asked about who some of his biggest competitors are going into the race, he didn't hold back from speaking about DeSantis.
"Yeah, but they're really fading fast. I mean, it's fading very, very quickly," he replied before taking aim at DeSantis. "You have a guy from Florida, Ron DeSantis, who I got in with my endorsement. He was at three points. He was nothing, he was not going to win. He was going to lose and I endorsed him."
"He was dead politically. I endorsed him and saved him ... When I endorsed him he went like a rocket ship," he stated. "I should call him rocket man, but now he's rocket man that's crashing. When you help somebody, I believe in loyalty. You just don't do what he did."