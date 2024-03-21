Ronald Reagan's Attempted Assassin Blames 'Cancel Culture' for His Floundering Music Career as a Folk Singer

Hinckley Jr.'s upcoming live show at the Hotel Huxley in Naugatuck, Connecticut, on March 30, 43 years to the day after he attacked Reagan, was announced to be postponed indefinitely.

During a recent interview with outlets, the would-be assassin-turned-folk singer said, “I think that’s fair to say: I’m a victim of cancel culture.”

He claims the show cancelations just keep happening “over and over again.”