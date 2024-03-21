Ronald Reagan's Attempted Assassin Blames 'Cancel Culture' for His Floundering Music Career as a Folk Singer
John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, considers himself a victim of "cancel culture" for his folk music career not taking off.
Hinckley Jr.'s upcoming live show at the Hotel Huxley in Naugatuck, Connecticut, on March 30, 43 years to the day after he attacked Reagan, was announced to be postponed indefinitely.
During a recent interview with outlets, the would-be assassin-turned-folk singer said, “I think that’s fair to say: I’m a victim of cancel culture.”
He claims the show cancelations just keep happening “over and over again.”
Hinckley, who has over 36,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel where he shares his music, claims that a dozen of his scheduled performances have been "postponed indefinitely" or just straight up "canceled" because club and venue owners "don’t want the controversy.”
“They book me and then the show gets announced and then the venue starts getting backlash,” he told the outlet over the phone from his home in Williamsburg.
“The owners always cave, they cancel. It’s happened so many times, it’s kinda what I expect,” he added. “I don’t really get upset.”
According to the infamous shooter, he's had shows canned in various states, such as New York, Georgia, Chicago and Virginia.
Hinckley Jr. was even supposed to have a sold-out debut show in Brooklyn in July 2022, scheduled less than a month after he was fully released from court supervision. However, the was removed from the Market Hotel schedule due to safety concerns after the venue received backlash from protesters.
“It is not worth a gamble on the safety of our vulnerable communities to give a guy a microphone and a paycheck from his art who hasn’t had to earn it, who we don’t care about on an artistic level,” the Market Hotel wrote at the time.
Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity after he shot and wounded Reagan on March 30, 1981, and spent almost 30 years in a mental hospital until he was released under supervision in 2016.
The would-be-assassin told outlets he’s "nothing like the deranged gunman who shot the 40th US president outside the Hilton in Washington, DC."
In the attack, a 25-year-old Hinckley fired a .22-caliber pistol, wounding the former president, Reagan's Press Secretary James Brady, a Secret Service agent named Tim McCarthy and police officer Thomas Delahanty.
Brady was the most seriously injured victim of the shooting, having to live the rest of his life in a wheelchair. He has since been an advocate for gun control.
