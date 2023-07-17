Devan Leos Slams Cancel Culture: 'This is Holding Us Back!'

Devan also tells OK! magazine he has since sought professional help, attending therapy sessions to process his experiences. He also enrolled in personal development workshops and courses to equip himself with the skills needed to make positive changes in his life. His commitment to growth is evident in his daily practices, which he says include mindfulness exercises and doing non-court-appointed community service.

Devan's experiences with adversity and being abused have given him a unique perspective on cancel culture. He believes that everyone deserves a chance to learn from their mistakes and grow, just as he has.

“Some people treated me like I deserved to be abused,” Devan tells OK! magazine.

The former actor also says he felt stigmatized by the past and that the facts of the situation didn’t matter to people in his personal or professional life. But the adversity at hand wouldn’t stop Devan’s determination.