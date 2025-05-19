Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan's Reported Split: Everything to Know
Sources Claim Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Have Split After Six Years of Marriage
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan's spark reportedly faded after six years of marriage.
TMZ released a report, citing sources who claimed the Mötley Crüe drummer's alcohol consumption caused him and Furlan to hit the brakes on their relationship.
"They've been living separately for the past two weeks," a source close to the pair shared. "Brittany and other people around Tommy feel like his drinking has gotten out of hand, and while they've urged him to get sober, Tommy's been resistant."
The outlet noted the public signs of trouble in Lee and Furlan's relationship, including the musician unfollowing his wife on Instagram. Despite the reported split, the sources clarified it remains unclear "at this point" if either of them plans to file for divorce.
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Share Cryptic Messages Amid Reported Split
Amid split reports, Lee and Furlan both added fuel to the fire when they shared shadowy messages online.
In a May 15 post, the 62-year-old rocker cryptically asked his followers, "Who's been catfished?"
Lee also teased a song titled "Stupid Girl" and said, "I'm sorry, the feelings you're trying to reach have been disconnected and are no longer available. Please take your bulls--- somewhere else."
Meanwhile, the internet personality, 38, wrote on her Instagram Story, "What is done in darkness always comes to light..."
Brittany Furlan Says She's Been Struggling in Her Marriage
In a TikTok video posted on May 17, Furlan broke her silence on her rumored split from Lee while also revealing she had been catfished by someone she believed to be Ronnie Radke.
"I've been going through a lot in my marriage, which is not anyone's business," she said, adding she moved into a hotel amid her "tough times" with Lee.
"I told my husband everything. I said, 'I've been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat; he says it's not him. Cool, whatever,'" Furlan added. "Because I'm a good person. I mean, I'm not a good person for talking to someone while I'm married, [but] I've been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, [so] I come clean to my husband."
Brittany Furlan Addresses the Catfish Scandal
Furlan concluded her seven-minute video with a plea for Radke to stop discussing the issues publicly, stating that the Falling in Reverse frontman has "blown up my whole life on social media."
"This is embarrassing for me, embarrassing for my husband. This whole f------ thing is embarrassing," she admitted. "I've been going through struggling with s--- at home. I'm in a f------ hotel. Like, leave us f------ alone, bro. Like, if you want people to be obsessed with you, like, I don't know, get another f------ hobby, dude. This is just some serious narcissist s---. I'm done. Anyone can think of it what they will. All good."
In the caption, Furlan asked Radke "for the final time" to leave her alone.
What Ronnie Radke Has Said About the Catfish Scandal
After telling his fans he has never had a Snapchat account, Radke refuted the accusations in a series of follow-up posts on Instagram.
As he insisted he was not involved in the alleged catfishing scandal, Radke also shared his text exchange with Lee, in which the latter appeared to have accused the former Escape the Fate lead singer of having an affair with Furlan.
"I like you bro I wouldn't mess with your wife," Radke wrote, to which Lee replied, "That's funny because she says you're lying."
The 41-year-old frontman opened up in another post, "You read that correctly. Brittney furlan, Tommy lees wife. Allegedly fell in love with a ronnie radke impersonator on snap chat drove to my house and sat out front. Only for me to find out. And have Brittney threaten me and accuse me of lying and telling me the catfish is actually me."