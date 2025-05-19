Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan's Reported Split: Everything to Know

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan's spark reportedly faded after six years of marriage.

TMZ released a report, citing sources who claimed the Mötley Crüe drummer's alcohol consumption caused him and Furlan to hit the brakes on their relationship.

"They've been living separately for the past two weeks," a source close to the pair shared. "Brittany and other people around Tommy feel like his drinking has gotten out of hand, and while they've urged him to get sober, Tommy's been resistant."

The outlet noted the public signs of trouble in Lee and Furlan's relationship, including the musician unfollowing his wife on Instagram. Despite the reported split, the sources clarified it remains unclear "at this point" if either of them plans to file for divorce.