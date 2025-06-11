Roseanne Barr Defends 'Performance Artist' Kanye West After Antisemitic Rampages: 'He Always Does Something Outlandish'

In an interview presented on The Hill’s Rising, co-hosts Robby Soave and Lindsey Granger spoke with the former sitcom star amid the release of her new documentary, Roseanne is America, which follows the story of her career and its downfall in 2018 after a Twitter controversy.

When asked about her prior scandals, Barr said, “I hate racism, I hate it. I believe it is the devil, and it is part of my religion to hate it and to stamp it out.”

The discussion ended up shifting to the comedian's thoughts on West's blatant and aggressive antisemitic attitude over the years.

“I always watch Kanye because I know he has a fear of God in him, which I respect, you know? And I understand that the desire to bring something good here to this plant, which I think all artists have," she told Soave and Granger. "But after he got in trouble and everything, he came back and said, ‘I’m done with antisemitism, and I have to admit, I’m addicted to dental drugs,’ whatever they’re called. This is kind of the same thing."