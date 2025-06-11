Roseanne Barr Defends 'Performance Artist' Kanye West After Antisemitic Rampages: 'He Always Does Something Outlandish'
Roseanne Barr decided to shared her take on Kanye West and his bizarre antisemetic episodes.
The former TV actress attempted to defend the "Heartless" rapper's rampage as a "performance," as certain dental medications can drive someone to do and say crazy things.
Roseanne's Take on Kanye
In an interview presented on The Hill’s Rising, co-hosts Robby Soave and Lindsey Granger spoke with the former sitcom star amid the release of her new documentary, Roseanne is America, which follows the story of her career and its downfall in 2018 after a Twitter controversy.
When asked about her prior scandals, Barr said, “I hate racism, I hate it. I believe it is the devil, and it is part of my religion to hate it and to stamp it out.”
The discussion ended up shifting to the comedian's thoughts on West's blatant and aggressive antisemitic attitude over the years.
“I always watch Kanye because I know he has a fear of God in him, which I respect, you know? And I understand that the desire to bring something good here to this plant, which I think all artists have," she told Soave and Granger. "But after he got in trouble and everything, he came back and said, ‘I’m done with antisemitism, and I have to admit, I’m addicted to dental drugs,’ whatever they’re called. This is kind of the same thing."
Roseanne Points to Drugs
Barr brought up how other celebrities have also "gone mad" due to dental-related medications.
"Michael Jackson died from that drug? And it’s good, I want to get all my teeth pulled, it’s so good. But no, but I mean, he said, ‘I was, and I’m not allowed to see my children. And I was just in a horrible place that made me do that.’ And I thought, well, that is the best explanation for antisemitism I’ve ever heard in my life," she joked.
Roseanne Calls Kanye a 'Performance Artist'
Barr attempted to share another perspective surrounding the antisemitic language the rapper has used in recent social media outburst and most recently in his new track "Heil Hitler"
"When you’re down and you’re out and you’re full of hate and misery, why not? Of course you’re going to blame the Jews," the TV icon suggested.
“Kanye is a performance artist as well as a great poet and musician. He always does something outlandish and then he explains it later. Like me, as somebody who, I like to push, and a lot of comics do. Well, you say the outlandish thing," she explained. "You like to hit people in the head to crack open some kind of place where light could come in, and then you reel it back in and explain it. And sometimes in America, that’s the only way to get through.”