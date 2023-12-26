'I Deeply Regret Any Pain I May Have Caused': Disgraced Rapper Kanye West Apologizes to the Jewish Community for His Numerous Antisemitic Rants
Kanye West has issued a public apology for his disgusting antisemitic statements.
The disgraced rapper, 46, took to Instagram on Monday, December 25, to apologize to the Jewish community for his dangerous remarks over the past two years.
"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," the message, posted in Hebrew, read.
"I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," West continued. "Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to repair and to advancing unity."
The "Heartless" musician has made several horrific comments about Jewish people, even in recent months. As OK! previously reported West went off earlier in December about Donald Trump, calling him a "Zionist."
"It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world," he falsely claimed to a crowd in Las Vegas. "Who’s going to make the hospitals, though? He’s a Zionist, Trump. This is what I’ve been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that."
In October 2022, West fired off revolting statements on X — formerly known as Twitter — about the Jewish community, which ended his partnership with Adidas. "I'm a bit sleepy tonight, but when I wake up, I'm going death [sic] con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," he wrote in one message.
"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew [sic]," the "Gold Digger" rapper claimed of himself.
"They blocked me out. The Jewish media blocked me out," West continued to rant in a Sunday, October 16, tweet. "This s--- lit. I'm lit, right? I'm lit. I'm lit, you know what I'm saying?"
In the days which followed, the sportswear company dropped West. "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect," they said in a statement.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In an odd social media update this March, West said he liked Jewish people again after watching 21 Jump Street with Jonah Hill.
"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you, Jonah Hill I love you," the strange statement concluded.