Ghislaine Maxwell Helping Feds Bring High-Profile Individuals Down in Jeffrey Epstein Case, Journalist Claims

“I don’t think she’s going to spend all 20 years in jail,” Palmeri dished to a publication on Maxwell’s sentence she was given after being arrested in July 2020. While she explained prosecutors are still working to build the case against the men accused of abusing girls Epstein and Maxwell s-- trafficked, also known as the “Johns,” Palmeri said she believes Maxwell is likely assisting them in exchange for special treatment.

“They can’t let her out right now, there would be public outrage,” she explained. “But [when] nobody’s paying attention, story’s gone away, few years, Ghislaine’s out, or ends up in some nice prison. This is what I’ve been told by law enforcement sources.”