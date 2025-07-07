Ghislaine Maxwell Helping Feds Bring High-Profile Individuals Down in Jeffrey Epstein Case, Journalist Claims
Ghislaine Maxwell may be helping the feds in the case against Jeffrey Epstein, according to investigative reporter Tara Palmeri.
Palmeri specifically noted Maxwell may be assisting the FBI with taking down Epstein’s high-profile collaborators.
Ghislaine Maxwell May Get Out of Prison Early
“I don’t think she’s going to spend all 20 years in jail,” Palmeri dished to a publication on Maxwell’s sentence she was given after being arrested in July 2020. While she explained prosecutors are still working to build the case against the men accused of abusing girls Epstein and Maxwell s-- trafficked, also known as the “Johns,” Palmeri said she believes Maxwell is likely assisting them in exchange for special treatment.
“They can’t let her out right now, there would be public outrage,” she explained. “But [when] nobody’s paying attention, story’s gone away, few years, Ghislaine’s out, or ends up in some nice prison. This is what I’ve been told by law enforcement sources.”
The 'Client List' Doesn't Exist
Palmeri also insisted Epstein's “client list” — a long-discussed item of speculation — is not a real thing, but shared highly sensitive photos and videos collected as evidence from the late pedophile's house.
“When they first raided [Epstein’s house] for the 2006 case, they found a lot of cameras everywhere,” she stated. “I think he was using that information as ‘kompromat’ to build his business, to make money.”
Kompromat, by definition, is compromising material used to have power over and blackmail high-profile individuals like the ones Epstein hung out with in his heyday.
- Ghislaine Maxwell Slapped With New Sex Trafficking Charges By Federal Prosecutors
- Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty To Sex Trafficking Minors In Rare Public Appearance, Lawyer Says She's 'Looking Forward' To Fighting Charges: Report
- 'Somebody Got to Her': Virginia Giuffre's Father Makes Shocking Claim as He Doesn't Think She 'Committed Suicide'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Maxwell's Lawyers Could Pounce'
Palmeri spoke with survivors brought in by the FBI who claimed they were abused by "Johns" and shared she thinks the pictures — which are said to be so graphic they could reopen Maxwell’s case — were taken “surreptitiously.”
“If prosecutors release the footage, Maxwell’s lawyers could pounce,” she noted. “That’s why they’re slow-rolling it. But I’ve been told they’re still building cases.”
“I don’t think she’ll spend 20 years in jail,” Palmeri concluded. “She has cards to play.”
Ghislaine Maxwell's Working on a Book
As OK! previously reported, a source shared Maxwell believes she “hasn’t done anything wrong and that her charges will be dropped when people read” her memoir she’s working on behind bars.
"Max says the documents in the news are all false or misinformation,” the insider said. “The truth will only come out when her book does. She’s bragging about how great it will be but it sounds like the same old lies she has told a thousand times."