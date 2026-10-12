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Roseanne Barr Says New Comedy 'Meemaw' Is 'Every Bit as Revolutionary' as Her Original Show After 8-Year Hollywood Exit

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Source: MEGA

Hollywood pariah Roseanne Barr secretly filmed a season of a new sitcom, 'Meemaw,' and is looking for a distributor.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 6:41 p.m. ET

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Roseanne Barr shot to fame in 1988 with Roseanne, an ABC situation comedy that depicted working-class life and families with a realism that 1980s sitcoms had mostly abandoned.

Now, after an eight-year Hollywood absence due to controversial tweets, she predicts that her newest show, Meemaw, will change television again.

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'Every Bit as Revolutionary'

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Image of Roseanne Barr
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr said her new show is about a 'mixed-race family of preppers in Texas.'

She described Meemaw as the tale of a leader of a “mixed-race family of preppers in Texas” who is on a quest to “throw her granddaughter the most fantastic bat mitzvah Texas has ever seen.”

Barr apparently filmed and completed the privately funded 8-episode series under the radar, with Randy Quaid, Drea de Matteo and Omar Gooding in supporting roles. She’s currently looking for a distributor and network.

“It’s every bit as revolutionary as the Roseanne show, if not more, and my work has improved with time,” Barr said in a recent interview. “I want everybody who disagrees in a family to sit in the same room and just laugh and go, ‘Yeah, maybe I was an a------ that time. Well, you were an a------ this time. Oh, we’re all a-------. Let’s get a beer.”

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Roseann Barr's Career Cratered After 'Planet of the Apes' Tweet About Michelle Obama Advisor

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Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr's sitcom was one of the most influential shows of the 1990s.

Roseanne ran for nine seasons in its original run, earning four Emmy awards amidst widespread acclaim. It returned in a 2018 revival, which was retooled into The Conners after the first season and Barr’s controversial comments. The Barr-free The Conners ran for six successful seasons and wrapped up in 2025.

Barr has long been a lightning rod for controversy, going back to a spectacularly failed rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ in 1990 (which was named one of the 10 worst anthem renditions of all time). In 2018, Disney fired her after a tweet that compared former Michelle Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.”

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Roseanne Barr Says Elon Musk 'Wouldn't Call Me Back'

Image of Roseanne Barr
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr said her new show was funded by private investors, which notably did not include Elon Musk.

Barr said she raised money from private investors and filmed it in Austin as a union production. When asked if this included Elon Musk, who famously offered to invest in those who had been hit by “cancel culture,” she responded, “He wouldn’t call me back. Like, ‘Can I get some assistance over here, man? I got fired for a text that was up for two hours that nobody saw.’”

'My Daughters are Super Woke and of Course I Love Them'

Image of Roseanne Barr and John Goodman
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman played a married couple for nine seasons of the original show and one season of a revival.

Barr insisted that she will be an “equal opportunity destroyer” and take aim at both sides of the political aisle.

“My daughters are super woke and of course I love them, so I put in jokes for them, too, like I did on Roseanne,” she says. “I make fun of everybody ’cause everybody deserves to be made fun of who’s in power. So, I’ve got some great jokes about Republicans that the lefties are gonna love.”

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