Roseanne Barr Slams ABC for Letting Jimmy Kimmel Return to His Late-Night Show: 'I Got My Whole Life Ruined!'

"I got my whole life ruined, no forgiveness and all of my work stolen and called a racist for time and eternity, for racially misgendering someone. It just shows how they think. It's a double standard," Barr raged. “I think he'll cheer himself on and his fans, all what is it, 2,000 of them. They’ll feel heartened and, you know, like they won another battle against Trump and the people of the United States. So it'll be a big celebration. 'Oh, he's back,' and he’ll double down.”

Source: MEGA Roseanne Barr slammed ABC for bringing back Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show.

Back in 2017, ABC canceled her hit reboot of Roseanne after a late-night tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett blew up into a full-blown scandal. At the time, the revival had been pulling in massive ratings, even earning Barr a congratulatory call from Trump himself. But it all crashed down when she tweeted that Jarrett looked like the “Muslim brotherhood and Planet of the Apes had a baby.” The comment was condemned as racist, though Barr insisted she didn’t know Jarrett was Black and said her words were taken the wrong way.

ABC wasted no time, calling the tweet “abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values” before pulling the plug entirely. The network quickly moved forward with The Conners — minus Barr.

Source: MEGA The comedian said her career was destroyed after her controversial 2017 tweet about Valerie Jarrett.

In the recent interview, she vented, "I've been erased from history, from the history of feminism, which that cracks me up. I'm never mentioned in anything about women who are pioneers in media. I'm never mentioned in anything anymore."

Meanwhile, Kimmel found himself in hot water last week after his September 15 monologue in which he discussed the tragic killing of Kirk and mocked Trump and his supporters. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel told viewers.

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel sparked outrage with jokes about Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk’s death.

He also took a swipe at Trump’s bizarre response in a viral interview. “I think very good,” the president said about how he was holding hold after Kirk's death before suddenly switching to talk about ballroom construction at the White House. Kimmel quipped, “He’s at the fourth stage of grief, construction. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

The blowback was instant, as one of ABC’s largest partners announced it would stop airing the show altogether. “Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming,” the company said.

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel later apologized, saying it was 'never his intention' to make light of the tragedy.

But less than a week later, the show was back on air, and The Walt Disney Company released a statement explaining the decision. “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” Disney said. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

On his first episode back since the suspension, Kimmel got emotional as he addressed the controversy. “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” he said. “Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual.”