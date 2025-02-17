Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Puts Her Enviable Abs on Display While Modeling Lingerie: Photos
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley put her envious figure on display once again to model a few pieces of lingerie.
On Saturday, February 15, the stunning star posted a picture and a video from a recent photoshoot where she donned nothing but a bra, matching underwear and a necklace.
"Obsessed with this jade set — fresh lace, satin touches, and the perfect spring refresh for your lingerie drawer.@marksandspencer," she captioned the advertisement.
As usual, fans flooded the comments section with compliments, with one person writing, "So amazing, Rosie!! Woow👏😍😍."
"Wow perfection 😍😍," gushed a second admirer, while a third called her "so beautiful ❤️."
This isn't the first time the blonde beauty has modeled pieces from her collection with Marks and Spencer, which features silk, lace and "figure-flattering cuts... all finished with Rosie’s signature logo trim."
As OK! reported, the British star, 37, recently walked in her first runway show in a decade when she appeared in the Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin Haute Couture 2025 fashion show in January during Paris Fashion Week.
"Return to the runway for Le Naufrage. Congratulations @ludovicdesaintsernin on a stunning show — an honour to be part of your vision! Thank you for having me. ✨," Huntington-Whiteley captioned a video of her appearance at the show.
Designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin replied in the comments section, "I love you! Thank you so much for trusting me with your runway return! What a f------ way to come back! You looked absolutely breathtaking! Bravo bravo bravo ❤️❤️❤️."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Plenty of celebrities raved over her runway appearance, with Kourtney Kardashian commenting, "Wow," while fellow model Ashley Graham declared, "sensational!!!!!"
Even fiancé Jason Statham, 57, reacted by leaving three fire emojis.
The couple started dating in 2009 and became engaged in 2016 — though they still haven't walked down the aisle yet.
When asked about wedding plans in 2017, she shared, "I think the time will come."
"We've been so focused on our work and Jack came along, we definitely talk about it. We're looking forward to that time," Huntington-Whiteley continued, referring to their now 7-year-old son. "It's also not a huge priority for us. We're so happy."
The pair is also parents to daughter Isabella, 3.
Though some people have scoffed at their 20-year age gap, Huntington-Whiteley has no problem with it.
"His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time," she explained of seeing his age as a positive. "We have a connection that has nothing to do with age. Work comes and goes, but if you have someone at home who thinks you're the greatest person in the world, that keeps you going."