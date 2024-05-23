Ooh La La! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Strips Down and Shows Off Her Backside in Sizzling Photo
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off her backside in a cheeky post.
"Morning in Cannes 🇫🇷," the star, 37, captioned a photo of herself via Instagram posing in nothing but a gold necklace and earrings from Tiffany & Co. and a diamond ring from Jessica McCormack while hanging out in bed in France.
Of course, many complimented the blonde beauty, who is engaged to Jason Statham.
One person wrote, "Gorgeous!" while another added, "Omg🔥🔥🔥🔥."
A third person gushed, "splendid indeed🔥🔥🔥❤️."
While some loved to see the actress show off her assets, some were disappointed by the snap.
“But why nudity,” one commenter asked, while someone else added, “I pressed like than unliked after 3rd photo 😪 i love your classiness, but i dont [sic] want my daughter to think this is normal 🫠."
Despite the backlash, the mom-of-two posted another photo the next day, writing, "Glam Cannes 🖤."
In 2019, Huntington-Whiteley got candid about bouncing back to her pre-baby weight after welcoming her first child with Statham in 2017.
"Listen, I enjoyed myself. I let the reins go," she said to Ashley Graham on the "Pretty Big Deal" podcast.
"It’s a new experience, so you’re kind of like, 'Well, let’s see how this goes.' And six months in I was like, 'What? This is crazy!'" she explained.
The U.K. native gained 55 pounds during her first pregnancy, which was tough for her to accept. Fortunately, she was able to get over it, as she "basically walked around naked for the last month at home."
"By the end I just felt really empowered in my body, but it took a minute to get there," she said.
After giving birth to son Jack, she would "look in the mirror and I was like, 'I have 35 to 40 pounds to lose.’”
“And I go to the gym, go to the gym, go to the gym. It’s not falling off, it’s not coming off, and it was very humbling for me, because having had a certain body type for most of my life … I will say working out in the gym and looking back at myself and feeling like s---, I was like, 'Now I understand how hard it is for some people to get to the gym,'" she recalled.
Ultimately, the Victoria's Secret model, who welcomed her daughter Isabella in 2022, ended up being able to shed the pounds one year after giving birth.
"Everybody's body is different, everyone is on their own journey, and I really want every mother to really focus on herself but also the time with her child and it’ll come, it’ll happen, and everybody gets back to a place where they feel good again, if not better," Huntington-Whiteley added.