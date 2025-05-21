Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stuns in White Bikini While Vacationing in France: Photos
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped off the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and into a sizzling swimsuit look.
The model, 38, stripped down to a tiny white bikini with green and gold beads while on vacation in France.
Huntington-Whiteley paired the skimpy swimsuit with luxe accessories, including a white Saint Laurent baseball cap and a matching Tiffany and Co. gold bangle and necklace. She held what appeared to be a cup of coffee as she rested on a towel in the shade.
Later in her photo dump, she strolled up the stairs beside a bright blue ocean, this time, carrying a large straw tote. She was also seen getting cozy on a daybed overlooking the sea as she enjoyed a book.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacation Outfits
Aside from her beach attire, Huntington-Whiteley donned a sleek beige suit during her time at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. In one image, she paired the blazer and trousers with a brown belt, pointy heels and dark sunglasses while overlooking the sand and sea.
The model also gave a behind-the-scenes look of her Cannes Film Festival outfit, including a close-up shot of her black Balenciaga clutch and Tiffany and Co. engagement ring.
Balenciaga sent the bag, along with a pair of sunglasses, to her hotel with a handwritten note that read, "From Cannes with love. Balenciaga." Huntington-Whiteley captioned her Tuesday, May 20, social media share with the same phrase.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Cannes Film Festival Look
Jason Statham's longtime fiancée sported a strapless fiery red gown from the designer at the premiere of Nouvelle Vague. The outfit featured a thigh-high slit that flaunted her long legs, accentuated by black stilettos. As for accessories, she once again opted for Tiffany and Co. with a large diamond necklace and earrings.
"Stepping into the magic of the Cannes Film Festival in custom @balenciaga and radiant @tiffanyandco. diamonds — a timeless tribute to glamour on the Riviera," she captioned a Sunday, May 18, Instagram carousel.
Fans took to the comments to compliment her hairstyle: a sleek, low bun with one strand loose. However, many users weren't impressed with her pointed-toe heels.
"Not sure about the shoes but beautiful," one person critiqued.
Another wrote, "Perfection as always, but would choose different shoes!"
Nonetheless, Huntington-Whiteley's famous friends showed their support for her glam attire. Writer and editor Derek Blasberg commented, "DAYUMMMM ROSIE," while model Jasmine Tookes added clapping hands and star emojis.