Rosie O'Donnell Calls Jay Leno an 'A------' Over Cruel Behavior in 'Biggest Loser' Documentary
Rosie O'Donnell slammed Jay Leno in an explosive new statement on social media.
In Netflix’s recently released new documentary Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser, Leno was seen reading former Biggest Loser contestant Tracey Yukich death threats on The Tonight Show.
Rosie O'Donnell Called Out Jay Leno
This didn’t sit well with O’Donnell, who shared screenshots of the scene on her Instagram along with the following caption: “Jay Leno is a mean a------ #biggestloserdocumentary.”
Many of O’Donnell’s fans agreed with her, with one writing, “Burn it all down Rosie. We are with you.”
“Name one time Jay Leno made you laugh,” another commenter piped in with. “Answer is — never.”
Still, others noted they never found him “very funny” and “can never forgive” him.
Rosie O'Donnell Also Came for Bob Harper
O’Donnell also called out trainer Bob Harper in another post.
“Ok now Bob Harper,” Rosie said. “Can u not say I'M SORRY. seriously- so hurtful- so cruel - come on, Bob.”
Many fans agreed with her stance again, with one claiming they were “honestly surprised how little account he took for anything he said or did.”
“His interview blew my mind,” someone else stated. “Even after a life-threatening experience, he STILL couldn’t be responsible for his bad behavior."
Interestingly, many caught that O’Donnell didn’t come for Jillian Michaels.
Rosie O'Donnell Left the United States of America
The famous comedian is no stranger to public battles with men in power, as she and President Donald Trump have been going at it for decades.
In a TikTok post in March, O’Donnell revealed she felt “healthier” and was “sleeping better” after moving her family out of the U.S. and to Ireland due to Trump taking over the White House for the second time.
"I knew that it would really tax me emotionally to have to do that [live in Trump’s America],” she said at the time. “So I'm very happy that we made the decision that we made."
Donald Trump Threatened to Take Away Rosie O'Donnell's Citizenship
While Trump made some comments at the time, their feud took a bitter turn when he made a shocking statement on social media in July.
"Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” he threatened on social media.
In response, O’Donnell directed Trump to "add me to the list of people who oppose him at every turn."
She said he "has always hated the fact that I see him for who he is — a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself — this is why I moved to Ireland."