or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rosie O'Donnell
OK LogoNEWS

Rosie O'Donnell Calls Jay Leno an 'A------' Over Cruel Behavior in 'Biggest Loser' Documentary

Composite photo of Rosie O'Donnell and Jay Leno
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell slammed Jay Leno as an 'a------' after the 'Biggest Loser' documentary aired on Netflix.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 20 2025, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Rosie O'Donnell slammed Jay Leno in an explosive new statement on social media.

In Netflix’s recently released new documentary Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser, Leno was seen reading former Biggest Loser contestant Tracey Yukich death threats on The Tonight Show.

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie O'Donnell Called Out Jay Leno

Photo of Jay Leno
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell called Jay Leno 'mean' after his appearance in the 'Biggest Loser' documentary.

This didn’t sit well with O’Donnell, who shared screenshots of the scene on her Instagram along with the following caption: “Jay Leno is a mean a------ #biggestloserdocumentary.”

Many of O’Donnell’s fans agreed with her, with one writing, “Burn it all down Rosie. We are with you.”

“Name one time Jay Leno made you laugh,” another commenter piped in with. “Answer is — never.”

Still, others noted they never found him “very funny” and “can never forgive” him.

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie O'Donnell Also Came for Bob Harper

Photo of Bob Harper
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell called Bob Harper 'cruel' and 'hurtful.'

O’Donnell also called out trainer Bob Harper in another post.

“Ok now Bob Harper,” Rosie said. “Can u not say I'M SORRY. seriously- so hurtful- so cruel - come on, Bob.”

Many fans agreed with her stance again, with one claiming they were “honestly surprised how little account he took for anything he said or did.”

“His interview blew my mind,” someone else stated. “Even after a life-threatening experience, he STILL couldn’t be responsible for his bad behavior."

Interestingly, many caught that O’Donnell didn’t come for Jillian Michaels.

MORE ON:
Rosie O'Donnell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie O'Donnell Left the United States of America

Source: @rosie/TikTok

Rosie O'Donnell said she was 'healthier' and 'sleeping better' after moving to Ireland.

The famous comedian is no stranger to public battles with men in power, as she and President Donald Trump have been going at it for decades.

In a TikTok post in March, O’Donnell revealed she felt “healthier” and was “sleeping better” after moving her family out of the U.S. and to Ireland due to Trump taking over the White House for the second time.

"I knew that it would really tax me emotionally to have to do that [live in Trump’s America],” she said at the time. “So I'm very happy that we made the decision that we made."

Donald Trump Threatened to Take Away Rosie O'Donnell's Citizenship

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Rosie O'Donnell is 'not in the best interests of our Great Country.'

While Trump made some comments at the time, their feud took a bitter turn when he made a shocking statement on social media in July.

"Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” he threatened on social media.

In response, O’Donnell directed Trump to "add me to the list of people who oppose him at every turn."

She said he "has always hated the fact that I see him for who he is — a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself — this is why I moved to Ireland."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.