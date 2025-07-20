Ellen DeGeneres Stands Firm With Rosie O’Donnell After Donald Trump's Shocking Threats

Ellen DeGeneres is rallying behind her longtime friend Rosie O'Donnell amid a heated feud with Donald Trump.

The tension between Trump and O'Donnell, which ignited during her time on The View, escalated dramatically recently.

Trump labeled O'Donnell a "threat to humanity" on Truth Social, even claiming he has considered "taking away" her American citizenship. However, legal experts note that Trump lacks the constitutional authority to make such a move.