Ellen DeGeneres Stands Firm With Rosie O’Donnell After Donald Trump's Shocking Threats
Ellen DeGeneres is rallying behind her longtime friend Rosie O'Donnell amid a heated feud with Donald Trump.
The tension between Trump and O'Donnell, which ignited during her time on The View, escalated dramatically recently.
Trump labeled O'Donnell a "threat to humanity" on Truth Social, even claiming he has considered "taking away" her American citizenship. However, legal experts note that Trump lacks the constitutional authority to make such a move.
DeGeneres joined a wave of supporters for O'Donnell, posting a screenshot of Trump's heated message on Instagram. Accompanying the post was a powerful poem penned by O'Donnell in response.
"Good for you @Rosie," DeGeneres wrote.
O'Donnell, a comedian from New York, has already announced her departure to Ireland ahead of Trump’s potential 2025 inauguration, taking her 12-year-old child Clay with her. In her poignant poem shared by DeGeneres, she defiantly addresses Trump’s threats regarding her citizenship.
"Hey Donald – you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours," O'Donnell wrote. "You call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an American who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze. You build walls; I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists."
She continued, "You crave loyalty – I teach my children to question power. You sell fear on golf courses – I make art about surviving trauma. You lie, you steal, you degrade – I nurture, I create, I persist."
In her closing remarks, O'Donnell defiantly addressed Trump: "You are everything that is wrong with America – and I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it. You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan. I’m not yours to silence, I never was."
The poem featured a striking image of Trump next to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted s-- offender, whose 2019 jail death was ruled a suicide.
O'Donnell and Trump’s public feud spans nearly two decades, dating back to when she criticized him on The View in 2007. Trump has regularly attacked her in return, especially as his political career soared. Notably, during a Republican primary debate in 2015, he infamously compared her to an animal.
O'Donnell's friendship with DeGeneres has been described as strained, but she maintains that there’s no ill will between them.
In November, when discussing DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi’s departure from the U.S. following Trump's re-election, O'Donnell expressed surprise at Degeneres’ political engagement.
"I’ve never really known Ellen to say anything political in her life, so I was surprised to read that she left because of President Trump," O'Donnell acknowledged. "I was very clear about the reason why I was leaving, and I don’t think it came as a surprise to anyone."
O'Donnell admitted the two have yet to reconnect, adding, "We’re not really in each other’s worlds, and it’s been kind of awkward but you know what? I wish her the best. I wish that she has peace and love in her life and that she is OK."