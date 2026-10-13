Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes to Wynonna Judd for 'Assuming' She Was a Trump Supporter: 'I Was Wrong'

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Former The View co-host Rosie O’Donnell, 64, publicly apologized to country singer Wynonna Judd on Wednesday, October 7, for assuming her longtime friend supports President Donald Trump, a claim Judd had publicly denied. “I was wrong to assume Wy was a Trump supporter just because she performed for him – but as she told me she has sung for seven presidents on both sides of the aisle,” O’Donnell said in an Instagram post.

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O’Donnell Said She Apologized Privately First

Source: MEGA O’Donnell said on a podcast in August that Wynonna supported Trump.

O’Donnell said she reached out to Judd privately before posting on Instagram. “My apologies here publicly (as I first made them privately) #friendship – she’s touring her new album now – go see her SING like no one else on earth #wynonnajudd,” she wrote. O’Donnell later edited the post, which now begins, “I was wrong to assume Wy was a Trump supporter just because she performed at marlargo,” referencing Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.

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O’Donnell Called Wynonna a Trump Supporter in August

Source: MEGA Wynonna said she was 'in shock' over O’Donnell’s comments and described herself as 'an independent.'

O'Donnell apologized after discussing Judd’s political views on the podcast “The Tangle” in August. “Now, I am friends with Wynonna Judd, who I love very much, and I’ve known her for many, many years. And she is a supporter of Trump. And somehow, we never bring it up,” O’Donnell told host Kyle Ridley. She said she’d have trouble keeping someone close who supported Trump, but she made an exception for Judd because of her rough childhood and the 2022 death of her mother, Naomi Judd. “I kind of give her a grace in a way,” Rosie said. Naomi and Wynonna performed together as The Judds, winning five Grammy Awards, and Wynonna’s younger sister is actress Ashley Judd. Rosie has been publicly at odds with Donald since 2006, when she harshly criticized his handling of the Miss USA pageant while co-hosting The View. In 2025, she left the United States for Ireland. In July 2025, Donald threatened on Truth Social to take away her U.S. citizenship.

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Wynonna Said She Was ‘in Shock’

Source: MEGA A representative for Wynonna said she 'did not perform for Trump' at Mar-a-Lago.

Wynonna said in an interview earlier this month that she was stunned by how Rosie described her. “I’m in shock, just so you know. I’ve never spoken to her about politics in my life. She doesn’t know anything about my stuff. I’m an independent,” Wynonna told a publication. “I don’t discuss it, and I don’t know where it came [from]. It’s complete assumption,” Wynonna said, adding that she generally avoids political conversations and wasn’t upset with her friend. “I just don’t want drama.” At the time, Rosie released a statement saying, “I just thought as she has performed at Mar-a-Lago that she was [a Trump supporter]. I apologize if I was wrong.”

Wynonna’s Rep Said She ‘Did Not Perform for Trump’

Source: MEGA Wynonna is touring in support of her new album, 'The Hard Truth.'