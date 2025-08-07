Rosie O'Donnell Blames 'Trumpism' for Network Cancelations, Says 'The View' Is Next to Go
Rosie O’Donnell, a former co-host of The View, believes the longtime ABC show is next to be canceled due to political pressure from Republicans.
In a lengthy TikTok statement, the comedian claimed popular talk shows like CBS Mornings and The View have been targeted because their coverage doesn’t agree with Donald Trump’s agenda.
“This isn’t about bias. This is about obedience. This is about removing any program that doesn’t align with Trumpism,” O’Donnell stated.
'It Would Be Funny If It Weren't So Terrifying'
“It would be funny if it weren’t so terrifying,” she added. “Because when the only voices left on TV are nodding along to conspiracy theories about wind turbines causing autism, we are not in a democracy anymore — we are in a dictatorship with good lighting.”
The actress said she had just come across a statement that claimed ABC is “reviewing the liberal bias” on The View, leading her to defend the morning show against the network’s attempt to “silence anything that doesn’t praise the orange messiah and his golden escalator of lies.”
'A Little Too Much Woman'
“They say they’re not canceling it — they’re just ‘reviewing the bias.’ Which is code for — we’re gonna cancel it; we’re just trying to soften you up first,” she said. “Because it’s not enough to run the country into the ground. You have to control what people SEE. What they HEAR. What they think.”
O’Donnell suggested The View is “a little too much woman” and “a little too much truth” for Americans to comprehend, adding, “Apparently the truth is dangerous now.”
'We've Seen What Happens When Women Are Silenced'
“It’s about what happens when powerful men decide they’ve heard enough from women,” the star noted. “When they label truth as bias, and disagreement as danger, and they start scrubbing the airwaves of anyone who makes them uncomfortable… What they’re really trying to do is shut us up. All of us. And we’ve seen what happens when women are silenced.”
She emphasized the importance of women continuing to make their voices heard, saying, “Because the most dangerous sound in the world is a woman who knows what she’s talking about— and refuses to stop.”
FCC Chair Brendan Carr Says 'The View' Has 'Issues'
On July 25, The View took its annual summer break, but it's expected to return with new episodes after Labor Day. However, after Joy Behar took aim at Trump on a recent episode, Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr told Fox News’ America’s Newsroom that it was “time for America’s legacy broadcasters to return to promoting the public interest.”
“It’s entirely possible that there’s issues over there,” Carr said of The View. “Stepping back, this broader dynamic, once President Trump has exposed these media gatekeepers and smashed this facade, there’s a lot of consequences. I think the consequences of that aren’t quite finished.”