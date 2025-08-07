or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rosie O'Donnell
OK LogoNEWS

Rosie O'Donnell Blames 'Trumpism' for Network Cancelations, Says 'The View' Is Next to Go

photo of Rosie O'Donnell
Source: mega

Rosie O'Donnell co-hosted 'The View' for two seasons.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 7 2025, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Rosie O’Donnell, a former co-host of The View, believes the longtime ABC show is next to be canceled due to political pressure from Republicans.

In a lengthy TikTok statement, the comedian claimed popular talk shows like CBS Mornings and The View have been targeted because their coverage doesn’t agree with Donald Trump’s agenda.

“This isn’t about bias. This is about obedience. This is about removing any program that doesn’t align with Trumpism,” O’Donnell stated.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Would Be Funny If It Weren't So Terrifying'

photo of Rosie O'Donnell claimed Donald Trump is trying to 'silence' women in the media
Source: mega

Rosie O'Donnell claimed Donald Trump is trying to 'silence' women in the media.

“It would be funny if it weren’t so terrifying,” she added. “Because when the only voices left on TV are nodding along to conspiracy theories about wind turbines causing autism, we are not in a democracy anymore — we are in a dictatorship with good lighting.”

The actress said she had just come across a statement that claimed ABC is “reviewing the liberal bias” on The View, leading her to defend the morning show against the network’s attempt to “silence anything that doesn’t praise the orange messiah and his golden escalator of lies.”

Article continues below advertisement

'A Little Too Much Woman'

photo of The comedian suggested 'The View' is next to be canceled because it is 'a little too much woman' for America to handle
Source: @TheView/YouTube

The comedian suggested 'The View' is next to be canceled because it is 'a little too much woman' for America to handle.

“They say they’re not canceling it — they’re just ‘reviewing the bias.’ Which is code for — we’re gonna cancel it; we’re just trying to soften you up first,” she said. “Because it’s not enough to run the country into the ground. You have to control what people SEE. What they HEAR. What they think.”

O’Donnell suggested The View is “a little too much woman” and “a little too much truth” for Americans to comprehend, adding, “Apparently the truth is dangerous now.”

MORE ON:
Rosie O'Donnell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'We've Seen What Happens When Women Are Silenced'

photo of Rosie O'Donnell said women being silenced is what happens 'when powerful men decide they've heard enough' from them
Source: @TheView/YouTube

Rosie O'Donnell said women being silenced is what happens 'when powerful men decide they've heard enough' from them.

“It’s about what happens when powerful men decide they’ve heard enough from women,” the star noted. “When they label truth as bias, and disagreement as danger, and they start scrubbing the airwaves of anyone who makes them uncomfortable… What they’re really trying to do is shut us up. All of us. And we’ve seen what happens when women are silenced.”

She emphasized the importance of women continuing to make their voices heard, saying, “Because the most dangerous sound in the world is a woman who knows what she’s talking about— and refuses to stop.”

FCC Chair Brendan Carr Says 'The View' Has 'Issues'

photo of FCC chair Brendan Carr told Fox News that 'The View' has 'issues'
Source: mega

FCC chair Brendan Carr told Fox News that 'The View' has 'issues.'

On July 25, The View took its annual summer break, but it's expected to return with new episodes after Labor Day. However, after Joy Behar took aim at Trump on a recent episode, Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr told Fox News’ America’s Newsroom that it was “time for America’s legacy broadcasters to return to promoting the public interest.”

“It’s entirely possible that there’s issues over there,” Carr said of The View. “Stepping back, this broader dynamic, once President Trump has exposed these media gatekeepers and smashed this facade, there’s a lot of consequences. I think the consequences of that aren’t quite finished.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.