NEWS Rosie O'Donnell Calls Out Famous Hollywood Director for Telling Her to Lose 20 Pounds: 'I Wish I Could Have Enjoyed the Size I Was' Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell was asked to lose weight early in her career. Olivia Callanan July 21 2026, Published 8:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Rosie O'Donnell opened up about one specific moment from her early Hollywood career. In an exclusive conversation with People, the comedian and actress recalled being told by a well-known film director that she needed to lose 20 pounds.

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'You Think I Carry It Around for Fun, Penny?'

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell shared that Penny Marshall asked her to lose 20 pounds.

She confessed, "It’s very strange to just buy a pair of jeans that fit. When I would do late-night, my biggest concern wasn’t my set—it was, did I look fat? On League of Their Own, [director] Penny Marshall didn’t help by saying, ‘Rosie, I want you to lose 20 lbs.’ I’m like, ‘You think I carry it around for fun, Penny?’ When I look back, I go, ‘God, I wish I could have enjoyed the size I was.' I’m now at that same weight. But I feel much healthier, more powerful in my own physicality."

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'I’ve Had Trouble With My Weight My Whole Life'

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell said she 'couldn't help' herself when it came to her weight.

During the same interview, O'Donnell shared that "Mounjaro changed my life. I couldn’t even pronounce it at first. I started three years ago when I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. I was stunned at how it quieted the food noise." "I’ve had trouble with my weight my whole life. I know the shame and humiliation dealt to people who are overweight. My kids would come home from trick-or-treating with pillowcases full of candy and hide it. Smart children. I’d wake up at 3 in the morning and go, ‘There’s a Nestlé’s Crunch bar somewhere.’ I couldn’t help myself," she added.

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'I Didn’t Want My Face to Be Frozen'

Source: MEGA The comedian got a facelift after losing about 60 pounds.

After the weight loss, O'Donnell shared she "had a lot of excess skin," which prompted her to get a facelift. "It made me look sad. People in Ireland said, 'Rosie, are you all right, love?' I’m like, 'It’s my face. I actually feel happy here.' I didn’t want my face to be frozen. I had to wrestle with myself because as a feminist I always felt this is the male gaze and not anything I believe in. Clay said, 'Mommy, girls look up to you. What does your legacy stand for if you do this?' I changed my mind for six months and then decided the real power of feminism [is] to decide what we want to do with our bodies and when," she continued to say.

One-Woman Show

Source: MEGA Her one-woman show begins on July 22.