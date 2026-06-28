See Rosie O'Donnell's Dramatic Transformation After 60-Pound Weight-Loss and Facelift: Before & After Photos
June 28 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET
1997
Rosie O'Donnell has undergone a dramatic transformation over the years.
Nearly three decades before her appearance dramatically evolved, the comedian stole the show at the 24th Annual Daytime Emmy Award. She posed for the cameras in an off-white structured outfit while holding an Emmy award.
1999
The Rosie O'Donnell Show host flaunted her oversized racquet at the Arthur Ashe Kids Day in Flushing, N.Y., in August 1999.
2000
O'Donnell joined the fun at the premiere of The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas in April 2000.
2002
The comedian opted for an all-black ensemble at the Women in Film Crustal and Lucy Awards in Los Angeles in September 2002.
2006
O'Donnell went for a relaxed and casual look at a private Kanye West concert in 2006.
2008
The former The View moderator signed copies of her book Crafty U at Barnes & Noble in New York in April 2008.
2010
The Queen of Nice arrived at a New York City event in a black top and matching trousers and shoes.
2012
O'Donnell raised her fists in a boxing stance at Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth- Live on Stage at MGM Grand Las Vegas.
That same year, the then-50-year-old suffered a heart attack that led her to take her health more seriously. Then, in 2013, she underwent vertical gastric sleeve surgery, which helped her lose 64 pounds over two years.
"That surgery changed my life," she revealed to People in 2015. "It doesn't reroute your intestines. You have no issue with going to the bathroom in public. But your relationship with food ends."
O'Donnell continued, "They told me the part of the stomach they remove have hunger hormones in it, called ghrelins. And that changes the way you think and feel about food. I feel so much freer now in terms of needing to move and play with my kids."
The procedure reportedly gave her both mental and physical benefits, with O'Donnell feeling like it was "a different reality."
2015
O'Donnell was present at the opening night of the Broadway musical Hamilton. At the time, she debuted her slimmer physique after the successful gastric surgery.
2016
She further showcased her weight-loss at the 4th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Poker Tournament for Autism Speaks in Los Angeles, Calif.
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2018
O'Donnell arrived at a New York City event in a low-contrast look, which featured a textured cardigan and lace-up leather boots.
2019
The former talk show host was present on the red carpet of Game of Thrones final season premiere in New York City.
2022
During FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit in 2022, O'Donnell spoke on stage in a casual layered outfit with glasses.
She began taking Mounjaro and Repatha that year to support her health journey.
O'Donnell shared, "My appetite has decreased significantly. It's probably the meds. And I'm trying to move more. So, all those things combined, that's what it is."
2023
For Sunday in the Park With George opening night, O'Donnell wore a casual layered that complemented her glasses.
2025
O'Donnell's outfit coordinated with the backdrop at the Burlesque: The Musical world premiere in July 2025.
December 2025
O'Donnell captured a casual selfie while in Dublin, Ireland, just days before Christmas 2025.
She captioned the upload, "sunny sunday #merrychristmaseveryone #jonimitchell."
March 2026
The mom-of-five celebrated her 64th birthday with her family in Ireland.
"wonderful birthday night with good friends here in dublin - my second birthday in Ireland 🇮🇪 #64 #sooby #friends #family," she shared in the caption.
April 2026
O'Donnell took a quick selfie while cuddling a cat in an April 10 post.
May 2026
In May, O'Donnell confirmed she underwent a lower deep plane facelift in January that "cost more money than [she has] ever paid for a car."
She spoke further about the procedure in a Substack post titled, "decisions."
"For the girl I was, The woman I am. And all those joining my ranks, As we carry on in act 3. This is me," she wrote, in part.
June 2026
O'Donnell showcased her transformed appearance at the 79th Annual Tony Awards.
While at the event, she told E! News she was done with plastic surgery after having a facelift.
"All that matters is truth and love," she said. "And so I wanted to be truthful and say all the complicated emotions I had about it. I just felt it was better to be truthful than not and I didn't want some tabloid to go, 'Gotcha!'"
O'Donnell continued, "I just wanted to say this is what I did and here's the doctor and if you want to, but it's very expensive. It's more expensive than any car I ever bought, but I can't drive around in my face."