See Rosie O'Donnell's Dramatic Transformation After 60-Pound Weight-Loss and Facelift: Before & After Photos

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1997

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell has been vocal about her weight-loss journey.

Rosie O'Donnell has undergone a dramatic transformation over the years. Nearly three decades before her appearance dramatically evolved, the comedian stole the show at the 24th Annual Daytime Emmy Award. She posed for the cameras in an off-white structured outfit while holding an Emmy award.

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1999

Source: MEGA She has lost over 60 pounds since starting her weight-loss journey.

The Rosie O'Donnell Show host flaunted her oversized racquet at the Arthur Ashe Kids Day in Flushing, N.Y., in August 1999.

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2000

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell successfully shed pounds with the help of weight-loss surgery, medication and lifestyle changes.

O'Donnell joined the fun at the premiere of The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas in April 2000.

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2002

Source: MEGA A 2012 heart attack prompted Rosie O'Donnell to take her health more seriously.

The comedian opted for an all-black ensemble at the Women in Film Crustal and Lucy Awards in Los Angeles in September 2002.

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2006

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell faced the health scare when she was 50.

O'Donnell went for a relaxed and casual look at a private Kanye West concert in 2006.

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2008

Source: MEGA She said she feels healthier after losing weight.

The former The View moderator signed copies of her book Crafty U at Barnes & Noble in New York in April 2008.

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2010

Source: MEGA She also revealed she underwent a facelift earlier this year.

The Queen of Nice arrived at a New York City event in a black top and matching trousers and shoes.

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2012

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell underwent gastric surgery in 2013.

O'Donnell raised her fists in a boxing stance at Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth- Live on Stage at MGM Grand Las Vegas. That same year, the then-50-year-old suffered a heart attack that led her to take her health more seriously. Then, in 2013, she underwent vertical gastric sleeve surgery, which helped her lose 64 pounds over two years. "That surgery changed my life," she revealed to People in 2015. "It doesn't reroute your intestines. You have no issue with going to the bathroom in public. But your relationship with food ends." O'Donnell continued, "They told me the part of the stomach they remove have hunger hormones in it, called ghrelins. And that changes the way you think and feel about food. I feel so much freer now in terms of needing to move and play with my kids." The procedure reportedly gave her both mental and physical benefits, with O'Donnell feeling like it was "a different reality."

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2015

Source: MEGA The surgery reportedly 'changed' her life.

O'Donnell was present at the opening night of the Broadway musical Hamilton. At the time, she debuted her slimmer physique after the successful gastric surgery.

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2016

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell lost 64 pounds after undergoing the procedure.

She further showcased her weight-loss at the 4th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Poker Tournament for Autism Speaks in Los Angeles, Calif.

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2018

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell also tried diabetes drugs.

O'Donnell arrived at a New York City event in a low-contrast look, which featured a textured cardigan and lace-up leather boots.

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2019

Source: MEGA She has been married two times.

The former talk show host was present on the red carpet of Game of Thrones final season premiere in New York City.

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2022

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell came out as l------ in 2002.

During FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit in 2022, O'Donnell spoke on stage in a casual layered outfit with glasses. She began taking Mounjaro and Repatha that year to support her health journey. O'Donnell shared, "My appetite has decreased significantly. It's probably the meds. And I'm trying to move more. So, all those things combined, that's what it is."

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2023

Source: MEGA She has five children.

For Sunday in the Park With George opening night, O'Donnell wore a casual layered that complemented her glasses.

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2025

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell got married to Kelli Carpenter in 2004.

O'Donnell's outfit coordinated with the backdrop at the Burlesque: The Musical world premiere in July 2025.

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December 2025

Source: @rosie/Instagram She got engaged to Michelle Rounds in 2011.

O'Donnell captured a casual selfie while in Dublin, Ireland, just days before Christmas 2025. She captioned the upload, "sunny sunday #merrychristmaseveryone #jonimitchell."

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March 2026

Source: @rosie/Instagram Michelle Rounds died by suicide in September 2017.

The mom-of-five celebrated her 64th birthday with her family in Ireland. "wonderful birthday night with good friends here in dublin - my second birthday in Ireland 🇮🇪 #64 #sooby #friends #family," she shared in the caption.

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April 2026

Source: @rosie/Instagram Rosie O'Donnell also became engaged to Elizabeth Rooney in 2017.

O'Donnell took a quick selfie while cuddling a cat in an April 10 post.

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May 2026

Source: @rosie/Instagram Rosie O'Donnell and Elizabeth Rooney called it quits in November 2019.

In May, O'Donnell confirmed she underwent a lower deep plane facelift in January that "cost more money than [she has] ever paid for a car." She spoke further about the procedure in a Substack post titled, "decisions." "For the girl I was, The woman I am. And all those joining my ranks, As we carry on in act 3. This is me," she wrote, in part.

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June 2026

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell has also dated Aimee Hauer.