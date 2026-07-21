Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Mounjaro Weight Loss Left Her With 'Big' Marionette Lines Before Facelift

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Rosie O'Donnell opened up about her weight-loss journey and how it led her to get a facelift. The actress recently appeared for a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she revealed how her diabetic medication helped her lose a massive amount of weight quickly. "I had very big marionette lines from losing weight on Mounjaro. For three years, I've been on Mounjaro," she said.

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Source: @Entertainment Tonight/YouTube Rosie O'Donnell shared details on her weight loss and facelift journey in a new candid interview.

She also revealed that, unlike most people, she stays on a single dose for a full year. "That's what my doctor decided for my diabetes, and what would be best for me," she added. "So I lose about 20 to 25 pounds a year. And this is my third year, so I'm at like 60-something pounds that I lost," the 64-year-old stated.

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Rosie O'Donnell Revealed the Secret Behind Her Facelift Surgery

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell stated that she shares the details about her doctor to anyone inquiring 'right away.'

The host praised the actress for her honesty about her weight-loss and facelift journey and asked her whether people have been reaching out for tips on the same. "Well, people ask who the doctor is, but I tell them right away," she replied. She also acknowledged that the procedure was costly, saying, "It was more expensive than any car I've ever purchased."

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Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell said that she only got work done on the lower part of her face.

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The Sleepless in Seattle star also shared details about the work she got done on her face, saying that "It's only from here down," while gesturing from around her mouth to her chin. "I had this extra skin and these big lines, and people in Ireland are like, 'Rosie, are you alright, love?' I'm like, 'Why?' 'You look so sad,'" she recalled, explaining that the reactions from the locals made her more aware of how her face looked before she decided to get a facelift. "I'm like, 'It's not me. It's my face,' you know. 'No, you look like you're unhappy. Are you alright, darling? She needs a pint. We'll buy you a pint,'" she joked.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @rosie/Instagram Rosie O'Donnell shared before and after photos of her after getting her facelift procedure done on Instagram.

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Rosie O'Donnell Said She Feels 'Better' About Her Body These Days

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell said she lost over 60 pounds on Mounjaro.

The comedian also shared how her journey after losing weight has been so far. "Now I can buy clothes off the rack. I don't have to, like, go and try everything on to see what fits. I have...I know there's...I have a size that works, that fits," the former The View host stated. "And I feel so much better, you know. I really do," she added.

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Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell is set to guest-host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' for a week in August.