Rosie O'Donnell Faces Backlash for Sharing New Details About Late Costar Michelle Trachtenberg's Death: 'Way to Blow Up Her Spot'

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie O'Donnell is facing criticism after opening up about the final years of her late Harriet the Spy costar Michelle Trachtenberg. In an interview published on July 16, the comedian suggested that substance addiction played a significant role in Trachtenberg's struggles before her death, despite officials previously confirming that the actress' death was a result of "complications of diabetes mellitus."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell said Michelle Trachtenberg struggled with drugs and alcohol in the years leading up to her death.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was a tragedy," O’Donnell said. "She was a real genius child who was able to memorize anything, pick up her lines, you could improvise with her, and she was connected and right there. She was so close to her mother, Lana, and her sister, who’s a ballerina. They were a very loving family, and then, you know, she got into drugs and alcohol, I believe, and then I lost touch with her."

Article continues below advertisement

O'Donnell Recalled Their Final Conversations

Source: Paramount Pictures Rosie O'Donnell recalled that Michelle Trachtenberg missed several planned visits because she was in poor health.

The 64-year-old actress went on to share that she stayed in touch with Trachtenberg before her death and believed the actress' health had noticeably declined. "In the last few years, when she was in pretty bad shape, she would call me and we would talk. I also called her mother to find out what was going on, and her mother told me what was happening, and how long it had been happening," she said. O'Donnell, who portrayed Trachtenberg’s nanny in the 1996 film, also recalled several missed plans they had hoped to keep together. "We were supposed to see each other three or four times, and she just never showed up," O’Donnell claimed. "Sometimes at restaurants, other times at my house where we’d had someone prepare the whole meal. I would call her and go, 'Honey, are you heading over?' and she’d go, 'Was that today?' She was not in good shape." "I didn’t think that she would die," she added. "With most people suffering from addiction, their loved ones think that they’ll survive it, but you can die from your addiction to drugs or alcohol, and it happens too often that it must be taken seriously."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The S.D-W Archive/Youtube

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reacts

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Paramount Pictures Many social media users criticized Rosie O'Donnell for discussing personal details about Michelle Trachtenberg after her death.

After the interview made headlines, many social media users criticized O'Donnell for publicly discussing details about Trachtenberg's personal life. “D---, way to blow up her spot, Rosie,” one person wrote. “Even if she died from addiction and not from organ failure due to her diabetes, girl, read the room idk,” a second penned. A third asked, “Since when was her death due to addiction?” “This is so messy of Rosie,” a fourth vented. “Michelle's family didn't have an autopsy done, so the details surrounding her death would stay private,” a fifth added.

Article continues below advertisement

This is so messy of Rosie. Michelle's family didn't have an autopsy done so the details surrounding her death would stay private. — Kate Shaw (@acutetroll22) July 16, 2026 Source: @acutetroll22/X

Trachtenberg's Official Cause of Death

Source: MEGA The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled Michelle Trachtenberg's death as natural and confirmed it resulted from complications of diabetes mellitus.