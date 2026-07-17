Rosie O'Donnell Faces Backlash for Sharing New Details About Late Costar Michelle Trachtenberg's Death: 'Way to Blow Up Her Spot'
July 17 2026, Published 8:19 a.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell is facing criticism after opening up about the final years of her late Harriet the Spy costar Michelle Trachtenberg.
In an interview published on July 16, the comedian suggested that substance addiction played a significant role in Trachtenberg's struggles before her death, despite officials previously confirming that the actress' death was a result of "complications of diabetes mellitus."
"It was a tragedy," O’Donnell said. "She was a real genius child who was able to memorize anything, pick up her lines, you could improvise with her, and she was connected and right there. She was so close to her mother, Lana, and her sister, who’s a ballerina. They were a very loving family, and then, you know, she got into drugs and alcohol, I believe, and then I lost touch with her."
O'Donnell Recalled Their Final Conversations
The 64-year-old actress went on to share that she stayed in touch with Trachtenberg before her death and believed the actress' health had noticeably declined.
"In the last few years, when she was in pretty bad shape, she would call me and we would talk. I also called her mother to find out what was going on, and her mother told me what was happening, and how long it had been happening," she said.
O'Donnell, who portrayed Trachtenberg’s nanny in the 1996 film, also recalled several missed plans they had hoped to keep together.
"We were supposed to see each other three or four times, and she just never showed up," O’Donnell claimed. "Sometimes at restaurants, other times at my house where we’d had someone prepare the whole meal. I would call her and go, 'Honey, are you heading over?' and she’d go, 'Was that today?' She was not in good shape."
"I didn’t think that she would die," she added. "With most people suffering from addiction, their loved ones think that they’ll survive it, but you can die from your addiction to drugs or alcohol, and it happens too often that it must be taken seriously."
Social Media Reacts
- Rosie O'Donnell 'Reconnected' With Costar Michelle Trachtenberg 3 Years Before Actress' 'Tragic' Death: 'I Just Loved Her'
- Rosie O'Donnell Claims Her Late 'Harriet the Spy' Costar Michelle Trachtenberg 'Struggled' Before Her Death: 'I Wish I Could Have Helped'
- Michelle Trachtenberg Became a 'Recluse' Years Before She Died, Never Found Her Footing in Hollywood After Childhood Stardom: Insider
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After the interview made headlines, many social media users criticized O'Donnell for publicly discussing details about Trachtenberg's personal life.
“D---, way to blow up her spot, Rosie,” one person wrote.
“Even if she died from addiction and not from organ failure due to her diabetes, girl, read the room idk,” a second penned.
A third asked, “Since when was her death due to addiction?”
“This is so messy of Rosie,” a fourth vented.
“Michelle's family didn't have an autopsy done, so the details surrounding her death would stay private,” a fifth added.
Trachtenberg's Official Cause of Death
As OK! previously reported, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Trachtenberg's death was caused by complications of diabetes mellitus. Her manner of death was officially ruled natural.
The Gossip Girl actress was 39 years old when she was found dead inside a New York City apartment after law enforcement responded to a 911 call on February 26.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the actress unconscious and unresponsive.
The New York City Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed that Trachtenberg's family chose not to have an autopsy performed.
According to a source, the 17 Again star had undergone a liver transplant before her death.