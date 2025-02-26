Rosie O'Donnell Claims Her Late 'Harriet the Spy' Costar Michelle Trachtenberg 'Struggled' Before Her Death: 'I Wish I Could Have Helped'
A League of Their Own actress Rosie O’Donnell spoke out following the tragic passing of her Harriet the Spy costar Michelle Trachtenberg at the young age of 39.
The news of Trachtenberg's death on February 26 has left many fans and former costars in shock and mourning.
Responding to the tragic news, O'Donnell stated: "Heartbreaking. I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped."
The impact of Trachtenberg's passing has reverberated throughout the entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from friends, colleagues and fans.
Ed Westwick, her costar from Gossip Girl, also expressed his grief at the sudden loss.
He took to his Instagram Stories and shared a photo of her on the hit TV series, writing: "So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg sending prayers."
According to ABC News, Trachtenberg recently underwent a liver transplant and could have been experiencing complications. An autopsy will be conducted to determine her cause of death.
Her shocking passing comes after fans raised concerns about her health due to her recent social media posts.
In some recent pics, fans thought Trachtenberg appeared "gaunt and frail," leading to suspicions she may be using drugs.
Amid chatter about the young actress' changing look, her parents assured the public that Trachtenberg was “happy and healthy."
Her acting career began when she was just 3 years old. She made her television debut on Nickelodeon's The Adventures of Pete & Pete, in which she starred from 1994 to 1996.
As a teenager, she gained popularity in cult classics, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Euro Trip.
In her final Instagram post on February 12, she shared a throwback photo, which she captioned: "I wanted to look like naughty #tinkerbell."
Fans took to the comments section to express their condolences for the actress and her family.
One user wrote: "I’m so sorry your life was cut short and I'm so sorry people were not kinder to you while you were here. You deserved better."
Another referenced her character in Gossip Girl, stating: "You will always be our iconic Georgina Sparks. Michelle you will always in our hearts 💔 RIP angel."
A third shared: "She raised all of us who grew up in the 2000s. May she rest in peace."