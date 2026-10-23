NEWS Rosie O'Donnell Gushes Over Ana Navarro for Scolding 'The View' Costars Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin On-Air Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell backed Ana Navarro after she scolded 'The View' co-hosts for joking about dining with Donald Trump. Joshua Sila Oct. 23 2026, Published 7:05 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Rosie O'Donnell backed Ana Navarro after the political commentator rebuked her The View costars during a tense discussion about dining with President Donald Trump. "I love Ana," the former co-host wrote beneath a fan-made video criticizing the exchange.

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O'Donnell Applauded Navarro's On-Air Response

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro shut down her co-hosts' 'Lady and the Tramp' joke, slamming Trump's immigration policies.

The comedian shared the clip with her Instagram followers after Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin joked about whether they would accept an invitation to dine with Trump. Navarro took a different position, objecting to the administration's immigration enforcement and its impact on Latino communities. The conversation turned uncomfortable when Haines compared a potential dinner between Navarro and Trump to a scene from a 1950s animated classic. "It's not Lady and the Tramp, you're not going to slurp pasta," Haines quipped. Griffin laughed at the remark, prompting Navarro to raise her hand and interrupt the exchange. "No, but, listen, stop, this is not funny!" Navarro responded. A viewer posted a video condemning the two co-hosts' reactions, with O'Donnell then endorsing the criticism with her brief comment. The former moderator also reshared the clip on her own page.

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Navarro Explained Why She Opposed the Dinner

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro refused to dine at the White House, calling Donald Trump's immigration actions against Latino people 'criminal.'

The exchange began during a "Hot Topics" conversation about celebrities who had recently dined with Trump at the White House. The panel considered whether they would accept a similar invitation. Navarro made clear that she would not attend and explained why. "What he's doing to Latinos is criminal," the co-host declared.

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Navarro Said Meeting Trump Would Change Nothing

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro refused Sara Haines' suggestion to confront Trump.

Haines argued that a face-to-face conversation could give Navarro an opportunity to challenge the president directly. "You grilled Sen. [Thom] Tillis here, you've grilled other people, you're saying [you'd engage] only if they sit with you?" Haines asked. Navarro rejected the suggestion, insisting that a private meeting would not change her position on Trump. "I'm not gonna normalize that man. I'm not gonna give him the time of day. I'm gonna vote against him. I'm gonna campaign against him," she declared.

The Costars Have Clashed Before

Source: MEGA While on-air friction is not uncommon among 'The View' co-hosts, it is more frequent and well-documented between Navarro and Griffin.