The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Savagely Calls Out Ana Navarro On-Air: ‘I Can’t Get A Word In Without You Attacking Me’
The claws are coming out. While ironically discussing "toxic femininity" on the Monday, December 5, episode of The View, new hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro went at it after the latter interrupted the former.
The discussion began with Farah Griffin, a former White House Director of Strategic Communications, sharing her own experience working with difficult female coworkers.
"Some of the worst bosses I’ve had have been women, and sometimes colleagues in the workplace, who are women," said Farah Griffin, 33, who was about to reference a quote from former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright before Navarro cut her off.
Taking specific aim at Farah Griffin, Navarro pointed out that she likely butted heads with former Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway given her former position in the White House during ex-President Donald Trump’s administration.
"That’s what happens when you work with Kellyanne Conway," Navarro declared, as she took a sip from her coffee cup.
Her costar wasn't letting Navarro get away with her behavior unscathed, replying, “I can’t really get a word in without you attacking me."
“So I wouldn’t say — this isn’t like a totally different environment of women supporting each other," Farah Griffin added.
Navarro didn't reply to Farah Griffin's shade, so the political strategist was able to conclude her take on the discussion by finishing the quote she meant to say: "There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women."
This wasn't the first time Farah Griffin got into it with one of her cohosts. Earlier in October, she was silenced by show moderator Whoopi Goldberg. When Farah Griffin tried to respond to Goldberg making a generalization about members of the Republican party when they come onto the show — asking, "Can I share one quick thing?" — the 66-year-old retorted, "No, you can't."
It's safe to say The View cohosts haven't given Farah Griffin the easiest of times since joining Season 26 of their beloved chat show. One week before Farah Griffin's scuffle with Goldberg, Sara Haines, 45, refused to let the newcomer interrupt her while discussing potential presidential candidates, telling the political commentator, "Wait one second."
Farah Griffin and Navarro were announced as new cohosts of The View in August following Meghan McCain's controversial exit in 2021.