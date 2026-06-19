Rosie O'Donnell Reveals If She Would Guest Host on 'The View' as She Shades Elisabeth Hasselbeck: 'It's Interesting'

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Rosie O'Donnell isn't ruling out a return to The View. During the Thursday, June 18, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the comedian was asked whether she would be interested in guest hosting the daytime talk show, similar to Elisabeth Hasselbeck's recent appearance.

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Source: @BravoWWHL/X Rosie O'Donnell said she would be willing to guest host ‘The View’ if producers invited her back.

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O'Donnell admitted she'd be open to the opportunity if the invitation ever comes. “I did catch her on it, and would I be? I would be up to guest host, but they haven't asked me. So, we'll see what happens, but you know, listen, it's interesting,” she answered. While discussing the possibility of returning, O'Donnell couldn't resist making a pointed remark about her former co-host. She suggested that Hasselbeck's political views make her a natural fit for today's television landscape. She added, “In the time of [Donald] Trump, I think she's the perfect person they want on TV, spouting their rhetoric.”

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Still Holding a Grudge

Source: @BravoWWHL/X The comedian admitted she is still annoyed by the split-screen decision during their famous 2007 on-air argument.

Andy Cohen also brought up one of the most infamous moments in The View history — O'Donnell's explosive on-air clash with Hasselbeck in 2007. Specifically, he asked whether she was still upset about the show's decision to use a split-screen during the heated exchange. She replied, “Yeah, I’m still annoyed. Believe me, a mummy knows how to hold a grudge.”

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Revisiting the 2007 Blowup

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Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell took a swipe at Elisabeth Hasselbeck, suggesting her views fit today's political television climate.

The latest interview comes just months after O'Donnell revisited the drama that ultimately ended her run on the ABC talk show. During an appearance on Australia's “Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel” radio program, she claimed the infamous confrontation wasn't as spontaneous as viewers believed. According to O'Donnell, she thinks production had planned the moment in advance. "Our producer [was] not an on-the-fly kind of guy," O'Donnell said. "He wasn't like, Mr. Let's-Go-To-a-Split-Screen.' That was prepared. The whole thing, I think, was a setup."

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Hasselbeck Fires Back

Source: MEGA The feud with Elisabeth Hasselbeck ultimately contributed to Rosie O'Donnell's departure from ‘The View’ in 2007.

Hasselbeck strongly disagreed with O'Donnell's version of events. After O'Donnell's comments made headlines, the former television personality responded emotionally in a series of Instagram Stories. O'Donnell later dissected Hasselbeck's response in an Instagram video, making it clear that their relationship remains strained. "Apparently, it upset Elisabeth because she was on Fox News — what a surprise — with her reply," the comedian said on October 10, 2025. In one moment, Hasselbeck asked O'Donnell to "stop lying," but said she "still" forgives the comic even if she doesn't. "You forgive me?" O'Donnell said sarcastically. "What a relief." She also emphasized that Hasselbeck rarely crosses her mind unless someone specifically asks about her. "Hate to tell you, I don't really think about you that much until an interviewer asks me," said O'Donnell. "It's not like I'm walking around going, 'God, do you think Elisabeth will ever forgive me?' I'm not. So don't worry about me or my freedom or joy, and just enjoy our life, and I'm gonna do the same."

The Feud That Changed 'The View'