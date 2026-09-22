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Rosie O'Donnell Says ABC Blocked Her From Interviewing Epstein Survivors on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Image of Rosie O'Donnell, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell wanted to use her 'Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest-hosting stint to give Jeffrey Epstein survivors a platform to share their stories.

Sept. 22 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

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Rosie O'Donnell claims ABC rejected her plan to interview survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse while she was guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August.

The comedian, 64, revealed on "The Jann Arden Podcast" that she wanted to dedicate her final night behind Jimmy Kimmel's desk to the survivors but said network officials told her the segment could not happen. ABC has not publicly explained why the proposed segment was turned down.

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Rosie O'Donnell Wanted to Interview Epstein Survivors

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Source: @JANARDENPOD/YOUTUBE

Rosie O'Donnell guest-hosted four episodes of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in August while Jimmy Kimmel was away from the late-night show.

"My idea for the last night was to do the Epstein reveal," O'Donnell recalled of her August guest-hosting stint.

However, O'Donnell said she was told by the network that officials were "certain that could not happen."

Rather than abandon the idea entirely, the former The View co-host decided she would connect with the women independently.

"So I said, 'Well, then I'm going to do it myself,'" she recalled.

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Rosie O'Donnell Met With 8 Survivors Herself

Image of After her proposed segment didn't move forward at ABC, Rosie O'Donnell connected with eight members of the Survivor Sisters organization independently.
Source: @ABC/YOUTUBE

After her proposed segment didn't move forward at ABC, Rosie O'Donnell connected with eight members of the Survivor Sisters organization independently.

O'Donnell said she contacted a representative for Survivor Sisters and asked how many Epstein survivors could meet with her on short notice. Within days, she was able to sit down with eight women.

O'Donnell spoke to the group about her own history and explained why supporting survivors was important to her before thanking them for trusting her.

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Rosie O'Donnell Released the Video on Social Media

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Source: @ROSIE/INSTAGRAM

The former 'The View' co-host later shared footage from her meeting with the women on social media.

Though the segment didn't make it onto Jimmy Kimmel Live!, O'Donnell ultimately shared footage from the gathering on Instagram in early September.

The video showed the comedian standing alongside the survivors as they sang Helen Reddy's "I Am Woman."

O'Donnell also expressed her support for the women and described them as "heroes" while discussing the impact of child sexual abuse.

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Rosie O'Donnell Plans to Tell the Women's Stories

Image of Rosie O'Donnell hopes to conduct longer individual interviews with the eight women.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell hopes to conduct longer individual interviews with the eight women.

The brief social media video may not be the end of O'Donnell's project.

The comedian said she now intends to conduct more extensive interviews with each of the eight women, giving them an opportunity to tell their individual stories.

O'Donnell said the finished interviews could become a documentary for a streaming service, appear on YouTube or simply be released through her and the survivors' social media accounts.

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ABC Hasn't Explained Why the Segment Was Rejected

Image of ABC has not publicly provided a reason for rejecting Rosie O'Donnell's proposed 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' segment.
Source: MEGA

ABC has not publicly provided a reason for rejecting Rosie O'Donnell's proposed 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' segment.

TheWrap reported it reached out to both ABC and Jimmy Kimmel Live! for comment.

Her guest-hosting stint consisted of four episodes in August while Kimmel was away from his late-night show.

O'Donnell said the survivors have since expressed gratitude for her support, while she admitted she was surprised they hadn't received more public backing from prominent figures.

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